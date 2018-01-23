Betting

Bet on popular Super Bowl props to cash again

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2018 - 5:20 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2018 - 5:59 pm

Will an extra-point or field goal hit the goal post in Super Bowl LII?

Yes opened as a 6-1 underdog at Caesars Palace for Super Bowl LI and cashed at plus-425 when Stephen Gostkowski’s extra-point attempt clanged off the right goal post in the third quarter as the Patriots cut their deficit to 28-9 en route to a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons.

Several Las Vegas sports books posted the first wave of the always-popular Super Bowl prop bets Monday. Caesars Palace, which lost five figures on the prop, has had it up for Super Bowl LII since Week 2 of the NFL season. Yes has moved to plus-330 while no is minus-420.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tsunami of prop bets hit at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Westgate sports book, which will release more than 400 props. The prop sheets will be available Friday afternoon.

Yes is 6-1 for overtime, safety props

Popular props already available for wagering include “Will there be overtime?” And “Will there be a safety?” Yes is 6-1 on each prop and no is 1-9.

Last year’s Super Bowl was a prop bettor’s paradise as several popular wagers cashed, including the overtime prop at 7-1 for the first time in Super Bowl history.

“The public has been rewarded by betting those over the last few years,” Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said. “There was a safety in three consecutive years (from 2012 to 2014) and then we had overtime for the first time ever. But we have no complaints because ever since we’ve been doing props, we’ve won on that proposition.”

Gronk favorite to score first TD

Perhaps the most popular prop is the player to score the first touchdown. Those odds are up at the Westgate, which opened Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as the 7-1 favorite despite the fact he was knocked out of the AFC championship with a concussion.

Knights vs. Pats

Kornegay posted Sunday on Twitter that the Golden Knights are the only team he’d have favored over the Patriots.

“I actually made the Knights a 4-point favorite over the Patriots,” he said, jokingly, Monday.

That line will be about the only cross-sport Super Bowl prop not available for wagering. But there will be plenty of other ones involving the Patriots and Knights, who play at the Washington Capitals at 9:30 a.m. on Super Sunday.

Puck-line prowess

The Knights ran their record to a league-leading 31-11-2 on Sunday and will take an 18-2-1 home mark into Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena. Seventeen of the Knights’ 31 wins have been by at least two goals, producing a profit of $2,659 for $100 puck-line bettors this season.

The Golden Knights are the 7-2 favorites to win the Western Conference and 7-1 second choice to win the Stanley Cup, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1).

Fading the Cavs

The Cavaliers were crushed 148-124 by the Thunder on Saturday to fall to 3-18-1 against the spread at home this season. Cleveland, which plays at San Antonio on Tuesday, is 1-13 ATS in its last 14 games and 3-18 ATS in its last 21.

All over for Rebels

UNLV is on an 0-8-1 spread slide but has the best over-under mark in college basketball at 15-3-1.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like