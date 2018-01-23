Bet on popular Super Bowl props to cash again

Last year’s Super Bowl was a prop bettor’s paradise as several popular wagers cashed, including the overtime prop at 7-1 for the first time in Super Bowl history.

New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Will an extra-point or field goal hit the goal post in Super Bowl LII?

Yes opened as a 6-1 underdog at Caesars Palace for Super Bowl LI and cashed at plus-425 when Stephen Gostkowski’s extra-point attempt clanged off the right goal post in the third quarter as the Patriots cut their deficit to 28-9 en route to a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons.

Several Las Vegas sports books posted the first wave of the always-popular Super Bowl prop bets Monday. Caesars Palace, which lost five figures on the prop, has had it up for Super Bowl LII since Week 2 of the NFL season. Yes has moved to plus-330 while no is minus-420.

The tsunami of prop bets hit at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Westgate sports book, which will release more than 400 props. The prop sheets will be available Friday afternoon.

Yes is 6-1 for overtime, safety props

Popular props already available for wagering include “Will there be overtime?” And “Will there be a safety?” Yes is 6-1 on each prop and no is 1-9.

“The public has been rewarded by betting those over the last few years,” Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said. “There was a safety in three consecutive years (from 2012 to 2014) and then we had overtime for the first time ever. But we have no complaints because ever since we’ve been doing props, we’ve won on that proposition.”

Gronk favorite to score first TD

Perhaps the most popular prop is the player to score the first touchdown. Those odds are up at the Westgate, which opened Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as the 7-1 favorite despite the fact he was knocked out of the AFC championship with a concussion.

Knights vs. Pats

Kornegay posted Sunday on Twitter that the Golden Knights are the only team he’d have favored over the Patriots.

“I actually made the Knights a 4-point favorite over the Patriots,” he said, jokingly, Monday.

That line will be about the only cross-sport Super Bowl prop not available for wagering. But there will be plenty of other ones involving the Patriots and Knights, who play at the Washington Capitals at 9:30 a.m. on Super Sunday.

Puck-line prowess

The Knights ran their record to a league-leading 31-11-2 on Sunday and will take an 18-2-1 home mark into Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena. Seventeen of the Knights’ 31 wins have been by at least two goals, producing a profit of $2,659 for $100 puck-line bettors this season.

The Golden Knights are the 7-2 favorites to win the Western Conference and 7-1 second choice to win the Stanley Cup, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1).

Fading the Cavs

The Cavaliers were crushed 148-124 by the Thunder on Saturday to fall to 3-18-1 against the spread at home this season. Cleveland, which plays at San Antonio on Tuesday, is 1-13 ATS in its last 14 games and 3-18 ATS in its last 21.

All over for Rebels

UNLV is on an 0-8-1 spread slide but has the best over-under mark in college basketball at 15-3-1.

