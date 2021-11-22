Bettor turns $50 into $1.1M on multisport parlay

The parlay, which paid a whopping 22,670-1, was placed on Tuesday and included legs on the NHL, NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football and the LPGA Tour.

Jin Young Ko, of Korea, kisses the winners trophy after winning the LPGA Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

A BetMGM bettor turned $50 into $1,133,530.50 after hitting an incredible 15-team multisport parlay.

The parlay, which paid a whopping 22,670-1, was placed on Tuesday and included legs on the NHL, NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football and the LPGA Tour.

To close out the parlay and cash the $1.1 million winner, the bettor needed golfer Jin Young Ko to win the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday at 5-1 odds — the biggest underdog on the ticket — and the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Chicago Bears without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ko entered the final round in a four-way tie for first place. But she fired a 9-under 63 to win the tournament by one stroke over Nasa Hataoka.

Jackson was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff because of an illness and replaced by backup QB Tyler Huntley. The Ravens led the Bears 9-7 when Andy Dalton found Marquise Goodwin on fourth-and-11 for a 49-yard touchdown pass to put the Bears up 13-9 with 1:41 remaining.

But Baltimore answered with a winning 72-yard TD drive as Huntley threw a 29-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to put the ball on the Chicago 3. Devonta Freeman then scored with 22 seconds left to give the Ravens a 16-13 win and turn one lucky bettor into a millionaire.

Here are all 15 legs of the parlay:

Golden Knights (+2½), -105

Cal State Fullerton ML, -150

Rhode Island (-5½), -110

Connecticut (-24½), -110

Miami-Ohio (-9½), -110

Wake Forest (-9½), -110

Michigan State (-2½), -110

Atlanta Hawks ML, -190

Colorado Avalanche (-1½), +150

Washington Capitals (-1½), +200

New England Patriots ML, -275

Houston ML, -300

Oklahoma ML, -175

Jin Young Ko, +500

Baltimore Ravens ML, -250.

