Bettor turns $50 into $1.1M on multisport parlay
The parlay, which paid a whopping 22,670-1, was placed on Tuesday and included legs on the NHL, NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football and the LPGA Tour.
A BetMGM bettor turned $50 into $1,133,530.50 after hitting an incredible 15-team multisport parlay.
The parlay, which paid a whopping 22,670-1, was placed on Tuesday and included legs on the NHL, NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football and the LPGA Tour.
To close out the parlay and cash the $1.1 million winner, the bettor needed golfer Jin Young Ko to win the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday at 5-1 odds — the biggest underdog on the ticket — and the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Chicago Bears without quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Ko entered the final round in a four-way tie for first place. But she fired a 9-under 63 to win the tournament by one stroke over Nasa Hataoka.
Jackson was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff because of an illness and replaced by backup QB Tyler Huntley. The Ravens led the Bears 9-7 when Andy Dalton found Marquise Goodwin on fourth-and-11 for a 49-yard touchdown pass to put the Bears up 13-9 with 1:41 remaining.
But Baltimore answered with a winning 72-yard TD drive as Huntley threw a 29-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to put the ball on the Chicago 3. Devonta Freeman then scored with 22 seconds left to give the Ravens a 16-13 win and turn one lucky bettor into a millionaire.
Here are all 15 legs of the parlay:
Golden Knights (+2½), -105
Cal State Fullerton ML, -150
Rhode Island (-5½), -110
Connecticut (-24½), -110
Miami-Ohio (-9½), -110
Wake Forest (-9½), -110
Michigan State (-2½), -110
Atlanta Hawks ML, -190
Colorado Avalanche (-1½), +150
Washington Capitals (-1½), +200
New England Patriots ML, -275
Houston ML, -300
Oklahoma ML, -175
Jin Young Ko, +500
Baltimore Ravens ML, -250.
