Bettor wins $1.5M wager on Game 3 of NBA Finals despite injury

One bettor was confident the Celtics would beat the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday despite a key player being injured.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Dallas Mavericks were in desperation mode after falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics were without center Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday’s Game 3.

That didn’t stop a gambler at the Hard Rock sportsbook from betting $1.5 million on Boston to win on the road and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, earning $1,575,000.

The book, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, posted the wager on X (@HardRockBet). The bet on the Celtics was on the money line at +105.

The Mavericks opened as 1½-point favorites. The line climbed to 2½ on Tuesday after Porzingis was listed as questionable with what the team called a “rare injury” to his left leg.

No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

