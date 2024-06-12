105°F
Betting

Bettor wins $1.5M wager on Game 3 of NBA Finals despite injury

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ...
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Champions ...
Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a sco ...
What are the Golden Knights’ odds to win 2025 Stanley Cup?
Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Champions ...
Famed poker pro ends WSOP drought, secures 11th career victory
Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial gol ...
Bettor inches closer to turning 8-leg, $17 futures parlay into $1M
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 11:24 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 11:54 am

The Dallas Mavericks were in desperation mode after falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics were without center Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday’s Game 3.

That didn’t stop a gambler at the Hard Rock sportsbook from betting $1.5 million on Boston to win on the road and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, earning $1,575,000.

The book, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, posted the wager on X (@HardRockBet). The bet on the Celtics was on the money line at +105.

The Mavericks opened as 1½-point favorites. The line climbed to 2½ on Tuesday after Porzingis was listed as questionable with what the team called a “rare injury” to his left leg.

No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

