Bettor wins $40K on $500 US Open wager on Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland celebrates after winning the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

When Gary Woodland rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt to clinch the U.S. Open title Sunday at Pebble Beach, at least one Westgate sportsbook bettor rejoiced.

The sharp gambler won $40,000 on a $500 wager he placed on Woodland to win the Open at 80-1 odds.

“We write very little on futures from sharp players but one sharp player who usually bets matchups bet Woodland at 80-1,” Westgate sportsbook manager Jeff Sherman said.

Despite that payout, the Westgate and other Las Vegas books fared well on the year’s third major.

“We did well on in-progress, outrights, props and matchups,” Sherman said. “It was a really solid tournament across the board for us.”

The Westgate had six figures of liability on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and neither golfer threatened.

Likewise, William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said he took a ton of money on Woods, Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, who finished three strokes behind Woodland in second place.

“Once we knocked down those big guys, we were in good shape,” Bogdanovich said.

British Open openers

Koepka, who has won four of the past nine majors, opened as the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate to win the British Open, scheduled from July 18 to 21 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, is the 10-1 second choice. Dustin Johnson and Woods are at 12-1, Justin Rose is at 16-1 and the rest of the field is 20-1 or more.

Sherman already has moved Graeme McDowell’s odds from 60-1 to 50-1 because Royal Portrush is the home course of the 2010 U.S. Open champion.

Anthony Davis effect

The Westgate made the Lakers 5-1 favorites Friday to win the 2020 NBA title in anticipation of Los Angeles acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Moments before news of the trade for the All-Star center broke Saturday, a Westgate bettor placed a $10,000 wager on the Lakers to win the 2020 title at 5-1 odds.

“I went to 9-2 at that point and when the news broke, I lowered them down to 3-1,” Sherman said. “They still have cap room to add a player or two. When that news breaks, we’ll have another wave of people to bet them.”

William Hill opened the Lakers at 10-1 to win the 2020 title and action has moved the odds to 5-1. Bogdanovich said 75 percent of the money on NBA futures is on the Lakers.

“The only two teams we’ve taken money on are the Lakers and Warriors,” he said.

With Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out nine to 12 months with injuries, Golden State has dipped to the 12-1 sixth choice to win the 2020 title.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 6-1 second choice and the Los Angeles Clippers are the 7-1 third choice in anticipation of possibly signing reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. The Houston Rockets are at 8-1 and the Toronto Raptors are at 10-1, with a chance to re-sign Leonard.

“It really feels like it’s between the Clippers and Toronto,” Sherman said. “We have Toronto a little higher than the market. I think (Leonard’s) going to the Clippers but it wouldn’t surprise me if he went back to Toronto on a short-term deal.”

Going back to Cali?

Caesars Entertainment sportsbook posted an interesting prop Monday: Will a California-based team win the 2020 NBA championship? Yes is plus 175. No is minus 210.

