Bettors split on Packers-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup at Lambeau Field

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 1:51 pm
 
October 15, 2018

Underdogs went 8-5 ATS on NFL Sunday and MGM Resorts sports book bettors are banking on that trend to continue on “Monday Night Football.”

The Packers are consensus 9½-point favorites over the 49ers at Lambeau Field, but action on the underdog caused MGM Resorts to drop the number to 9 on Monday.

“The number has come down a little bit, which is a little surprising to me,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “I still think as we get closer to kickoff we’ll see the number creep back up and we’ll see a late push on the Packers.”

That happened soon after Esposito made his comments early Monday afternoon as the line climbed to 10 at the Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming sports books.

Green Bay is 2-2-1 this season and 2-3 ATS. It’s coming off a 31-23 loss at the Lions in which it trailed 24-0 and Mason Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns and the Packers never punted.

San Francisco is 1-4 straight up and ATS and is coming off a 28-18 loss to Arizona in which it outgained the Cardinals by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Both teams are banged up. Green Bay wideouts Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb aren’t expected to play and 49ers running back Matt Breida is questionable.

“Neither team is what everybody thought they’d be at this stage of the season,” Esposito said. “Most people thought the Packers could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender and no team had more hype than the Niners with Jimmy Garoppolo doing what he did last year and with the addition of Jerick McKinnon.

“But Aaron Rodgers is hurt and the Niners suffered two catastrophic injuries (to Garoppolo and McKinnon) that changed the entire complexion of their team.”

C.J. Beathard has replaced Garoppolo at quarterback. He threw for 647 yards, four TDs and four interceptions in losses to the Chargers and Cardinals as the Niners went 1-1 ATS.

Now he’ll have the national spotlight on him on “Monday Night Football.”

“It’s a huge stage for him at arguably one of the tougher stadiums to play in Lambeau Field,” Esposito said. “As bad as the Packers have looked and the injuries they’ve suffered, they still have a chance to win their division. A win will get them right back in it.”

The total is 47 at the Station Casinos sports book and 46 at MGM Resorts. The consensus total is 46.5.

Green Bay is on a 6-0 under run as a home favorite of more than seven points.

