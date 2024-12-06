Circa Sports bettor wagers $3M on NFL game

A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $3 million on an NFL team on the money line. It’s the biggest bet ever placed on a single game at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec.1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Philadelphia Eagles have won eight straight games. A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $3 million that they will win their ninth straight Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

The gambler on Thursday placed a $3 million bet to win $428,000 on the Eagles on the money line (-700) over the Panthers. It is the biggest bet ever placed on a single game at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook, Circa owner Derek Stevens told the Review-Journal.

Philadelphia, the biggest favorite on the NFL betting board this week at -13, is now -870 on the money line at Circa, and Carolina is +650.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.