Circa Sports bettor wagers $3M on NFL game
A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $3 million on an NFL team on the money line. It’s the biggest bet ever placed on a single game at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook.
The Philadelphia Eagles have won eight straight games. A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $3 million that they will win their ninth straight Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.
The gambler on Thursday placed a $3 million bet to win $428,000 on the Eagles on the money line (-700) over the Panthers. It is the biggest bet ever placed on a single game at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook, Circa owner Derek Stevens told the Review-Journal.
Philadelphia, the biggest favorite on the NFL betting board this week at -13, is now -870 on the money line at Circa, and Carolina is +650.
