College football betting trends — Week 14: Edge for UNR-UNLV
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
Oklahoma State at Colorado (-16½, 65½): The Cowboys are on a 1-7 skid against the spread, while the Buffaloes had covered seven straight before last week’s upset loss to Kansas. Both teams are on over runs (Oklahoma State 4-1, Colorado 5-2-1). Edge: Colorado and over.
Oregon State at Boise State (-18½, 57½): The Beavers halted an 0-6 ATS skid with last week’s upset of Washington State. The Broncos are on an 8-2-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Boise State.
Georgia Tech at Georgia (-19½, 52): The Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2016, but they did cover the past two meetings. Georgia Tech is 13-6 ATS as an underdog under coach Brent Key. Georgia is on an extended 8-16-1 ATS skid, including 3-8 this season. Edge: Georgia Tech.
Saturday
UNR at UNLV (-18, 55½): The road team is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series. The Rebels are on a 2-5 ATS skid after starting 14-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom. Edge: Slight to UNR.
South Carolina at Clemson (-2½, 49): The road team has covered the past six meetings in this series. The Gamecocks are 8-2 ATS this season, including 4-1 as underdogs. The Tigers are on a 2-4 ATS skid. South Carolina is on a 7-2 over run. Edge: South Carolina and slight to over.
Tennessee (-11, 48½) at Vanderbilt: The Commodores haven’t beaten the Volunteers since 2018, but Vanderbilt is on a 6-2 ATS run in this series. Tennessee is on a 2-5 ATS skid this season. The Commodores are 8-3 ATS this season, including 7-1 as underdogs. They are also on a 5-0-1 under run. Edge: Vanderbilt and under.
Michigan at Ohio State (-20½, 43): The Wolverines are on a 7-3 ATS run in this series, including winning and covering the past three seasons, albeit under departed coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is also on a 3-1 ATS run overall, playing better down the stretch for new coach Sherrone Moore. Edge: Slight to Michigan.
Arizona State (-8½, 53½) at Arizona: The Sun Devils are 9-2 ATS this season, and the Wildcats are 2-9. Edge: Arizona State.
Texas (-5½, 50) at Texas A&M: The Longhorns are on a 1-4 ATS skid. The Aggies are only 3-8 ATS this season, but they are 2-0 ATS at home against SEC opponents. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.
Arkansas at Missouri (-3, 54½): The Tigers have won seven of eight in this series but are only 4-4 ATS. The Razorbacks are 22-11 ATS as underdogs under coach Sam Pittman, including 5-2 this season. Arkansas is also on a 4-0 ATS run on the road. Edge: Arkansas.
Auburn at Alabama (-11½, 52½): The Tigers are 2-0-1 ATS in the past three meetings in this series. Auburn is on a 5-1 ATS run as an underdog and a 4-1 ATS run on the road in the SEC. Alabama was on a 3-0 ATS run before last week’s debacle against Oklahoma. Edge: Slight to Auburn.
Washington at Oregon (-19, 51): The Huskies are 0-4 straight-up and ATS on the road this season. Both teams are on under runs (Washington 8-3, Oregon 6-2). Edge: Under and Oregon.
Purdue at Indiana (-29, 57): The Boilermakers are 3-8 ATS this season, and the Hoosiers are 8-3. Indiana is also on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Indiana and over.
Maryland at Penn State (-24½, 50½): The Nittany Lions have won eight of nine in this series (7-2 ATS). The Terrapins are on a 2-5 ATS skid this season. Edge: Penn State.
Notre Dame (-7, 52½) at USC: The Fighting Irish have won five of six in this series but are only 3-3 ATS. Notre Dame is on an extended 17-6-1 ATS run, but the Trojans are 5-0 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.