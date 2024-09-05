College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Texas-Michigan

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Saturday

Georgia Tech (-2½, 61) at Syracuse: Georgia Tech is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread to start the year and is on a 7-1 ATS run dating to last season. The Yellow Jackets are also on a 5-1 ATS run on the road. The Orange are on a 2-8-1 ATS skid. Edge: Georgia Tech.

Kansas State (-9, 47½) at Tulane: Two years ago, Tulane stunned Kansas State 17-10 as a 13½-point underdog, and new Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall was 18-9 ATS at Troy, including 7-1 as a ’dog. The Wildcats were 0-3 as road favorites last season. Edge: Tulane.

Bowling Green at Penn State (-34½, 49): Bowling Green was 5-2 ATS on the road last season and 3-0 as a double-digit underdog. But Penn State is on an 18-4-1 ATS run as a favorite, including 5-0 laying 20 or more last season. Edge: Penn State.

Texas (-7½, 42½) at Michigan: Coach Steve Sarkisian is just 6-8 ATS on the road with Texas, but Michigan was 0-4 ATS at home last season against nonconference opponents. Edge: Slight to Texas.

Arkansas at Oklahoma State (-7½, 62½): Coach Sam Pittman is 17-9 ATS as an underdog at Arkansas, and the Razorbacks are on a 19-6-1 over run. Edge: Arkansas and over.

Jacksonville State at Louisville (-30, 58½): Jacksonville State was blown out 55-27 by Coastal Carolina in its opener, while Louisville is on a 6-2 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Louisville.

Baylor at Utah (-14, 55): Baylor slipped to 3-8-1 ATS last season after going 9-3 ATS as an underdog the previous two seasons. The Bears did cover -33 against Tarleton State in their opener. The Utes are on a 5-3-1 ATS run as favorites. Edge: Slight to Baylor.

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame (-28½, 45): The underdog is 20-4 ATS in Northern Illinois games the past two seasons, though the Irish are on a 10-3 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Northern Illinois.

Iowa State at Iowa (-3, 35½): Coach Kirk Ferentz is back on the sidelines for Iowa after a one-game suspension and is 6-1 SU against counterpart Matt Campbell. The under is on a 10-1 run in this series, including five straight, and both teams are on huge under runs (Iowa 21-7, Iowa State 18-9). Edge: Under and Iowa.

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss (-42, 63½): Middle Tennessee is on a 4-9 ATS skid, while the Rebels have covered five of six against non-SEC opponents and three of four laying 20 or more. Edge: Ole Miss.

South Florida at Alabama (-29½, 64): A rematch of a 17-3 Alabama win last season. The Bulls were 6-2 ATS as underdogs last season, but the Crimson Tide are on an 11-5 ATS run. Alabama is also on a 13-3-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Over.

Kansas (-5½, 56) at Illinois: The Jayhawks are on a 15-11-1 ATS run, including 7-5 as favorites, while the Illini are on a 4-10 ATS skid. Edge: Kansas.

Western Michigan at Ohio State (-37½, 54): The Broncos covered at Wisconsin last week and are on a 5-3 ATS run on the road. The Buckeyes are 0-6-1 ATS in the first two games of the season since 2021. Edge: Slight to Western Michigan.

Houston at Oklahoma (-30, 49½): Houston was blown out by UNLV 27-7 in the opener, while the Sooners are on an 8-2 ATS run laying double digits. Edge: Oklahoma.

Appalachian State at Clemson (-17, 53): App State is on a 9-3-1 ATS run as an underdog since 2019, including 4-1-1 the past two seasons. Clemson is on a 6-9 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Appalachian State.

Boise State at Oregon (-20, 61½): The Broncos are on a 2-6-1 ATS skid away from home, while the Ducks are on an 18-7 ATS run, despite a close call last week against Idaho. Boise State is on a 12-4 run to the over. Edge: Over and slight to Oregon.

Utah State at USC (-28½, 63): The Trojans were impressive in last week’s upset of LSU, but USC is on a 2-9 ATS skid as a favorite. The Trojans are on a 21-7 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Tennessee (-8½, 61) vs. N.C. State (at Charlotte, N.C.): The Volunteers are on a 16-6 ATS run as favorites. The Wolfpack are on a 13-5-1 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Tennessee.