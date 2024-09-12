College football betting trends — Week 3: Edge for UNLV-Kansas
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
UNLV at Kansas (-7, 58): A rematch of Kansas’ win and cover in last season’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. UNLV has started 2-0 against the spread this season to move to 12-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom. The Rebels are 6-2 ATS as an underdog during that span and 7-0 ATS on the road. The Jayhawks are 0-2 ATS to start this season and 1-4 ATS against non-Big 12 teams in the regular season the past two years. Edge: UNLV.
Arizona at Kansas State (-7, 59½): Arizona is 0-2 ATS for new coach Brent Brennan, but was 6-0 ATS as an underdog last season. Kansas State is also 0-2 ATS this season, but was 6-1 ATS at home last year. Edge: Slight to Arizona.
Saturday
Oklahoma State (-19, 62½) at Tulsa: The Cowboys are on a 10-5 ATS run on the road, while the Golden Hurricane are on a 1-6 ATS skid at home. Oklahoma State is also on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Oklahoma State and over.
Alabama (-16½, 49½) at Wisconsin: Badgers coach Luke Fickell is on a combined 9-18 ATS skid at Cincinnati and Wisconsin, including 2-6-1 ATS at home starting with last season. The Crimson Tide are on a 13-4-1 over run. Edge: Alabama and over.
LSU (-7, 48½) at South Carolina: The Tigers are 0-2 ATS this season but were 16-10 ATS the previous two seasons. The Gamecocks were 2-5 as underdogs last season. LSU is on a 20-3 over run. Edge: Over.
Boston College at Missouri (-16½, 54): Boston College is 2-0 straight-up and ATS this season for new coach Bill O’Brien and 5-2 ATS on the road dating to last season. Missouri was 0-3 ATS last year laying double digits. Edge: Boston College.
Oregon (-16, 50) at Oregon State: The home team has won and covered the last four in the Civil War. Oregon State was on a 17-8-1 ATS run as an underdog before going 0-2 in that role last season. Oregon didn’t come close to covering it its first two games this season, though the Ducks were 4-0-1 ATS on the road last season. Edge: Slight to Oregon State.
Ball State at Miami (Fla.) (-37, 55½): Ball State is on a 7-0 ATS run, though it went 0-1-1 ATS against the SEC’s Kentucky and Georgia last season. Miami is on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Ball State.
Tulane at Oklahoma (-13½, 46½): The Green Wave are 2-0 ATS for new coach Jon Sumrall, who is on a personal 20-9 ATS run dating to his time with Troy, including 8-1 as an underdog. The Sooners are on a 3-6 ATS skid. Edge: Tulane.
Notre Dame (-10, 45½) at Purdue: Despite last week’s disastrous loss to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish are on a 10-4-1 ATS run and a 6-2 ATS run on the road. Notre Dame also won and covered all three games off a loss last season. Edge: Notre Dame.
Utah (-20, 45) at Utah State: These in-state rivals haven’t met since 2015. Utah is on a 12-8-1 ATS run as a favorite, while the Aggies are on a 4-9 ATS skid. Utah is on a 10-5 under run, and Utah State went under in its first two games to start this season. Edge: Utah and under.
Ole Miss (-23½, 64) at Wake Forest: The Rebels opened this season with two thumping wins and are on a 6-1 ATS run against non-SEC opponents. Ole Miss is also on a 7-2-2 ATS run as a favorite and 6-2-1 laying double digits. The Demon Deacons are on a 4-11 ATS skid. Edge: Ole Miss.
Kent State at Tennessee (-49, 63): Polar opposites. Kent State is 0-2 ATS this season, including an outright loss to St. Francis (Pennsylvania). The Golden Flashes are on a 3-10-1 ATS skid, including 1-6-1 on the road, 2-9-1 as underdogs and 2-7 getting double digits. The Volunteers won their first two games by a combined 120-13 and are on a 9-4 ATS run as favorites. Tennessee is also on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Tennessee and slight to over.