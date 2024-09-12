College football betting trends — Week 3: Edge for UNLV-Kansas

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Court could clear the way for Americans to legally bet on US elections

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Ose Egbase (26) celebrates after breaking up a Kansas Jayhawks pass during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

UNLV at Kansas (-7, 58): A rematch of Kansas’ win and cover in last season’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. UNLV has started 2-0 against the spread this season to move to 12-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom. The Rebels are 6-2 ATS as an underdog during that span and 7-0 ATS on the road. The Jayhawks are 0-2 ATS to start this season and 1-4 ATS against non-Big 12 teams in the regular season the past two years. Edge: UNLV.

Arizona at Kansas State (-7, 59½): Arizona is 0-2 ATS for new coach Brent Brennan, but was 6-0 ATS as an underdog last season. Kansas State is also 0-2 ATS this season, but was 6-1 ATS at home last year. Edge: Slight to Arizona.

Saturday

Oklahoma State (-19, 62½) at Tulsa: The Cowboys are on a 10-5 ATS run on the road, while the Golden Hurricane are on a 1-6 ATS skid at home. Oklahoma State is also on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Oklahoma State and over.

Alabama (-16½, 49½) at Wisconsin: Badgers coach Luke Fickell is on a combined 9-18 ATS skid at Cincinnati and Wisconsin, including 2-6-1 ATS at home starting with last season. The Crimson Tide are on a 13-4-1 over run. Edge: Alabama and over.

LSU (-7, 48½) at South Carolina: The Tigers are 0-2 ATS this season but were 16-10 ATS the previous two seasons. The Gamecocks were 2-5 as underdogs last season. LSU is on a 20-3 over run. Edge: Over.

Boston College at Missouri (-16½, 54): Boston College is 2-0 straight-up and ATS this season for new coach Bill O’Brien and 5-2 ATS on the road dating to last season. Missouri was 0-3 ATS last year laying double digits. Edge: Boston College.

Oregon (-16, 50) at Oregon State: The home team has won and covered the last four in the Civil War. Oregon State was on a 17-8-1 ATS run as an underdog before going 0-2 in that role last season. Oregon didn’t come close to covering it its first two games this season, though the Ducks were 4-0-1 ATS on the road last season. Edge: Slight to Oregon State.

Ball State at Miami (Fla.) (-37, 55½): Ball State is on a 7-0 ATS run, though it went 0-1-1 ATS against the SEC’s Kentucky and Georgia last season. Miami is on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Ball State.

Tulane at Oklahoma (-13½, 46½): The Green Wave are 2-0 ATS for new coach Jon Sumrall, who is on a personal 20-9 ATS run dating to his time with Troy, including 8-1 as an underdog. The Sooners are on a 3-6 ATS skid. Edge: Tulane.

Notre Dame (-10, 45½) at Purdue: Despite last week’s disastrous loss to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish are on a 10-4-1 ATS run and a 6-2 ATS run on the road. Notre Dame also won and covered all three games off a loss last season. Edge: Notre Dame.

Utah (-20, 45) at Utah State: These in-state rivals haven’t met since 2015. Utah is on a 12-8-1 ATS run as a favorite, while the Aggies are on a 4-9 ATS skid. Utah is on a 10-5 under run, and Utah State went under in its first two games to start this season. Edge: Utah and under.

Ole Miss (-23½, 64) at Wake Forest: The Rebels opened this season with two thumping wins and are on a 6-1 ATS run against non-SEC opponents. Ole Miss is also on a 7-2-2 ATS run as a favorite and 6-2-1 laying double digits. The Demon Deacons are on a 4-11 ATS skid. Edge: Ole Miss.

Kent State at Tennessee (-49, 63): Polar opposites. Kent State is 0-2 ATS this season, including an outright loss to St. Francis (Pennsylvania). The Golden Flashes are on a 3-10-1 ATS skid, including 1-6-1 on the road, 2-9-1 as underdogs and 2-7 getting double digits. The Volunteers won their first two games by a combined 120-13 and are on a 9-4 ATS run as favorites. Tennessee is also on a 6-3 over run. Edge: Tennessee and slight to over.