College football betting trends — Week 5

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) celebrates with quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) after UNLV defeated Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

New Mexico at UNLV (-14½, 44): Before getting blanked 38-0 at Louisiana State last week, the Lobos were off to a 2-0-1 start against the spread this season after going 1-11 ATS a year ago. New Mexico also is on an 11-4 under run. Meanwhile, the surging Rebels are on a 10-3 spread uptick after a win and cover at Utah State. UNLV is 2-0 SU and ATS as a home favorite this season. Edge: UNLV and under.

Washington (-3, 64½) at UCLA: The Huskies have started 4-0 straight-up and ATS for coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington was 1-4 ATS on the road last season and is playing its first game away from home this season. UCLA won and covered this game on the road last season, and has covered six of its past seven overall. Edge: Slight to UCLA.

Saturday

Michigan (-10½, 42) at Iowa: Even after last week’s noncover against Maryland, the Wolverines are still on a 14-5 spread uptick. That includes a 42-3 rout over Iowa in the Big Ten title game in December. The Hawkeyes are 4-4 in their last eight as an underdog and are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Michigan and under.

Kentucky at Mississippi (-7, 54): The last meeting between these teams was a 42-41 overtime thriller in 2020 won by the Rebels. Ole Miss is 6-4 ATS at home and on a 13-4 under streak. The Wildcats are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 as an underdog. Kentucky also is on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Kentucky and under.

Oregon State at Utah (-10, 55): The Beavers are 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS after last week’s near miss against Southern California. Oregon State has covered two straight against the Utes and pulled off the outright upset last year. The Beavers are 17-6 their past 23 as an underdog, but 2-6 ATS on the road. Utah is 6-1 ATS its last seven at home. Edge: Slight to Oregon State.

Iowa State (-3, 59) at Kansas: The Cyclones have owned the series recently, with wins and covers in the past two meetings by a combined score of 111-29. Iowa State hasn’t lost straight up to the Jayhawks since 2014 and covered four of the past five meetings. But the Cyclones went 1-4 ATS in conference road games last season. Kansas is 4-0 SU and ATS this season, and has covered seven straight since last season. Edge: Kansas.

Alabama (-17, 61) at Arkansas: The Crimson Tide haven’t lost to Arkansas since 2006. But the Razorbacks covered in last year’s matchup and are 11-4 ATS as an underdog since 2020. Alabama is 3-5 ATS in its past eight games away from home. Edge: Slight to Arkansas.

North Carolina State at Clemson (-7, 43): Last year’s 27-21 OT win by the Wolfpack was their first over Clemson since 2011. N.C. State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight on the road but is 6-2 in its last eight as an underdog. The Tigers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight at home. Edge: N.C. State.

Georgia (-29, 54½) at Missouri: The Bulldogs won the past two meetings by a combined score of 92-20 but couldn’t quite cover the 39½ against Missouri at home last season. Still, Georgia has won all but once SU against the Tigers since Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Georgia is 10-1 ATS on the road since last season. The Bulldogs are also on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Georgia and under.

Arizona State at Southern California (-25, 60½): The Sun Devils have covered two straight in the series. But USC is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS this season, and Arizona State hasn’t covered on the road in four straight and five of the past six. Arizona State is on a 5-0 under run. Edge: USC and slight to under.

Stanford at Oregon (-17, 64): The Cardinal have won and covered four of the last six meetings, including last season, but Stanford is on an 0-10 spread skid overall. Oregon recovered from the Georgia beatdown to win three straight but was up against the wall last week against Washington State before escaping with a wild SU win and noncover. The Ducks have covered four straight at home. Edge: Oregon.