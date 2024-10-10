College football betting trends — Week 7: Edge for UNLV-Utah State

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

UNLV (-19, 65½) at Utah State: The Rebels are 8-0 against the spread on the road and 14-5 ATS overall under coach Barry Odom, while the Aggies are on a 1-7 ATS skid. Both teams are on over runs (UNLV 12-7, Utah State 12-5-1). Edge: UNLV and over.

Utah (-5½, 45) at Arizona State: The Utes won and covered this matchup big last season (55-3), but they are on a 2-6 ATS skid overall. The Sun Devils are on a 4-1 ATS run, including 3-0 at home. Edge: Arizona State.

Saturday

Iowa State (-3, 53) at West Virginia: The Cyclones are 4-0 ATS this season against FBS foes and have covered six straight on the road in the regular season. Both teams are on over runs (Iowa State 9-6, West Virginia 9-4). Edge: Over and slight to Iowa State.

Clemson (-20, 61) at Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have covered three of their past four meetings with Clemson, but they were on an 0-6-1 ATS skid before upsetting N.C. State last week. Clemson is 3-0-1 ATS since losing its opener to Georgia. Wake Forest is on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Clemson and over.

Purdue at Illinois (-20, 49½): The Boilermakers are on an 0-4 ATS skid, losing every game outright by at least 17 points, and are on a 4-12 ATS skid overall against FBS foes. The Illini are 4-1 ATS this season, but they did lose to Purdue 44-19 last season. Edge: Illinois.

Kansas State (-4, 56½) at Colorado: The Buffaloes are 7-3 ATS as underdogs and 10-6-1 ATS overall under coach Deion Sanders. The Wildcats are on a 1-5-1 ATS skid on the road. Edge: Colorado.

Arizona at BYU (-5, 49½): The Wildcats are 1-4 ATS this season under new coach Brent Brennan, but are on a 7-1 ATS run overall as underdogs, including an outright upset of Utah two weeks ago. However, the Cougars are 5-0 ATS this season and on a 7-0 ATS run overall. Arizona is on a 12-6 under run, including four straight. Edge: BYU and slight to under.

South Carolina at Alabama (-21, 51): Even with last week’s stunning loss to Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide are on a 13-7 ATS run. Alabama is also on a 12-2-1 over run. Edge: Over and Alabama.

Texas (-14½, 49½) vs. Oklahoma (at Dallas): The Sooners upset the Longhorns in their rivalry game last season after being humiliated 49-0 by Texas in 2022. The Longhorns are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Oklahoma and over.

Ole Miss (-3½, 63½) at LSU: The home team is 6-0 straight-up, 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings in this series. Edge: Slight to LSU.

Ohio State (-3½, 53½) at Oregon: The Buckeyes are on a 3-4-1 ATS skid away from home, but the Ducks are on an 0-2-1 ATS skid in a rare underdog role. Both teams are on under runs (Ohio State 12-6, Oregon 12-7). Edge: Under.

Penn State (-5½, 50½) at USC: The Nittany Lions are on a 9-2 ATS run on the road. Edge: Penn State.

Boise State (-21, 61) at Hawaii: The Broncos are on a 7-3 ATS run in the regular season. Boise State is also on a 15-4 over run, including 5-0 this season. Edge: Boise State and over.