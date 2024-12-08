College Football Playoff betting breakdown: Odds for 1st-round games
The College Football Playoff bracket was unveiled Sunday and betting lines are already out for every first-round game.
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is set and the betting lines are on the board.
The top four seeds earned first-round byes into the quarterfinals: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State.
In first-round games using lines posted Sunday morning at the Westgate SuperBook, No. 7 Notre Dame is an 8-point home favorite over No. 10 Indiana on Dec. 20 at South Bend, Indiana. The total is 51½.
The other three first-round games will be played Dec. 21.
No. 5 Texas is an 11½-point home favorite over No. 12 Clemson at Austin, Texas. The total is 51.
No. 6 Penn State is an 8½-point home favorite over No. 11 SMU at State College, Pennsylvania. The total is 53.
No. 8 Ohio State is a 7-point home favorite over No. 9 Tennessee at Columbus, Ohio. The total is 47.
Oregon is the +350 favorite to win the national championship. Georgia is the 4-1 second choice, followed by Ohio State (+550), Texas (5-1), Penn State (7-1), Notre Dame (12-1), Tennessee (30-1), Arizona State (40-1), Boise State (40-1), SMU (50-1), Indiana (50-1) and Clemson (80-1).
