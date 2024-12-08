58°F
College Football Playoff betting breakdown: Odds for 1st-round games

Texas wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) runs against Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during ...
Texas wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) runs against Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 11:07 am
 

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is set and the betting lines are on the board.

The top four seeds earned first-round byes into the quarterfinals: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State.

In first-round games using lines posted Sunday morning at the Westgate SuperBook, No. 7 Notre Dame is an 8-point home favorite over No. 10 Indiana on Dec. 20 at South Bend, Indiana. The total is 51½.

The other three first-round games will be played Dec. 21.

No. 5 Texas is an 11½-point home favorite over No. 12 Clemson at Austin, Texas. The total is 51.

No. 6 Penn State is an 8½-point home favorite over No. 11 SMU at State College, Pennsylvania. The total is 53.

No. 8 Ohio State is a 7-point home favorite over No. 9 Tennessee at Columbus, Ohio. The total is 47.

Oregon is the +350 favorite to win the national championship. Georgia is the 4-1 second choice, followed by Ohio State (+550), Texas (5-1), Penn State (7-1), Notre Dame (12-1), Tennessee (30-1), Arizona State (40-1), Boise State (40-1), SMU (50-1), Indiana (50-1) and Clemson (80-1).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

