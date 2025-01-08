44°F
Betting

College Football Playoff betting trends: Edges for semifinals

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, left, passes as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jal ...
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, left, passes as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
January 8, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his notes and trends for the College Football Playoff semifinals:

Notre Dame (-2, 45) vs. Penn State (Orange Bowl, Thursday at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Both have covered by double-digit margins in the first two playoff rounds, and all the games stayed under. The Fighting Irish are on an extended 21-6 run against the spread, including 12-2 this season. The Nittany Lions are on a 11-4 ATS run against non-Big Ten opponents, but are on a 1-7 ATS skid as underdogs. Penn State is on a 12-7 under run. Edge: Notre Dame and under.

Ohio State (-6, 53½) vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Friday at Arlington, Texas)

The Buckeyes have won and covered their first two playoff games emphatically. The Longhorns are 1-1 ATS in the CFP, barely covering against Clemson before nearly losing to big underdog Arizona State. Texas is on a 3-6 ATS skid overall, though it has covered the only two times it has been an underdog the past two seasons (both against Alabama). Ohio State is on a 5-7 ATS skid away from home. The Longhorns are on a 7-3-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Ohio State and under.

