College Football Playoff betting trends: Edges for semifinals

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his notes and trends for the College Football Playoff semifinals:

Notre Dame (-2, 45) vs. Penn State (Orange Bowl, Thursday at Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Both have covered by double-digit margins in the first two playoff rounds, and all the games stayed under. The Fighting Irish are on an extended 21-6 run against the spread, including 12-2 this season. The Nittany Lions are on a 11-4 ATS run against non-Big Ten opponents, but are on a 1-7 ATS skid as underdogs. Penn State is on a 12-7 under run. Edge: Notre Dame and under.

Ohio State (-6, 53½) vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Friday at Arlington, Texas)

The Buckeyes have won and covered their first two playoff games emphatically. The Longhorns are 1-1 ATS in the CFP, barely covering against Clemson before nearly losing to big underdog Arizona State. Texas is on a 3-6 ATS skid overall, though it has covered the only two times it has been an underdog the past two seasons (both against Alabama). Ohio State is on a 5-7 ATS skid away from home. The Longhorns are on a 7-3-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Ohio State and under.