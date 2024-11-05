ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump’s odds to win rise, but not in Nevada
Refresh throughout the day for updates on the shifting presidential election odds. We’re tracking the state-by-state races and the overall battle.
America votes for its next president Tuesday.
Will Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, follow President Joe Biden into office? Or will former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, return to the Oval Office after losing his re-election bid in 2020?
One way to keep up with the race as votes are counted is by following the election betting happening around the world (though not in the U.S., where it is illegal for sportsbooks to offer odds on the race).
We’re following the race state by state, plus updating movement on the overall betting line, which can often be an early indicator of where the election is headed.
UPDATES
12:50 p.m.: There was a big shift in the Electoral College vote winner market in Nevada on Tuesday, when Trump dropped from a -145 favorite overnight at BetOnline to pick’em (-115) before inching back up to -135, then back down to -125. Harris is a -105 underdog.
Democrats are even-money underdogs in the United Kingdom to win the Silver State, according to Oddschecker.com, the UK’s biggest betting aggregator, which compares odds and takes bets from more than 25 of the nation’s biggest bookmakers.
“A big shift in the betting odds in Nevada so far on Election Day has seen (Harris’) probability improve from 43 percent to 47.3 percent. Some of our bookmakers have the Democrats as favorites to win the state,” Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman said in an email to the Review-Journal. “61.9 percent of bets placed through Oddschecker on Tuesday have backed the Democrats to win in Nevada, an increase from 43 percent since October 13.”
The presidential election will probably be decided by seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Here’s how the odds have shifted overnight to now at BetOnline:
Arizona: Trump -360 to -450
Georgia: Trump -220 to -230
Michigan: Harris -205 to -210
Nevada: Trump -145 to -125
North Carolina: Trump -215 to -270
Pennsylvania: Trump -150 to -155
Wisconsin: Harris -140 to -135
Noon: Former President Donald Trump strengthened his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in presidential betting odds Tuesday morning on Election Day.
Trump, who was a -159 favorite on Monday night at BetOnline, climbed to -175 on Tuesday morning before dipping to -162. He shot back up to -173 as of 11:45 a.m. at the offshore sportsbook, which isn’t regulated in the U.S.
Harris is the +152 underdog.
The current odds mean bettors must wager $173 to win $100 on Trump to be elected president and $100 to win $152 on Harris to win the election.
In the last 100 years, only four betting underdogs on Election Day have won the presidency, according to SportsOddsHistory.com: Trump in 2016 (+375), Jimmy Carter in 1976 (+100), John F. Kennedy in 1960 (+110) and Harry Truman in 1948 (15-1).
The odds before 2012 are taken from newspaper accounts at the time that included conversations with oddsmakers and other betting analysts.
Here are where all the state races stood overnight at BetOnline, with the favorite listed first:
Alabama (9 votes)
Trump -10,000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)
Harris 25-1 (bet $100 to win $2,500)
Alaska (3 votes)
Trump -1,600
Harris 8-1
Arizona (11 votes)
Trump -360
Harris +285
Arkansas (6 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
California (54 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Colorado (10 votes)
Harris -5,000
Trump 16-1
Connecticut (7 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Delaware (3 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
District of Columbia (3 votes)
Odds not posted; seen as lock for Harris
Florida (30 votes)
Trump -2,500
Harris 12-1
Georgia (16 votes)
Trump -220
Harris +180
Hawaii (4 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Idaho (4 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Illinois (19 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Indiana (11 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Iowa (6 votes)
Trump -600
Harris +400
Kansas (6 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Kentucky (8 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Louisiana (8 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Maine (4 votes, allocated proportionally)
Harris -1,200
Trump 7-1
Maryland (10 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Massachusetts (11 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
Michigan (15 votes)
Harris -205
Trump +165
Minnesota (10 votes)
Harris -900
Trump +550
Mississippi (6 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Missouri (10 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Montana (4 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Nebraska (5 votes, allocated proportionally)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Nevada (6 votes)
Trump -145
Harris +115
New Hampshire (4 votes)
Harris -550
Trump +375
New Jersey (14 votes)
Harris -5,000
Trump 20-1
New Mexico (5 votes)
Harris -1,200
Trump +650
New York (28 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
North Carolina (16 votes)
Trump -215
Harris +175
North Dakota (3 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Ohio (17 votes)
Trump -1,600
Harris 8-1
Oklahoma (7 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Oregon (8 votes)
Harris -8,000
Trump 20-1
Pennsylvania (19 votes)
Trump -150
Harris +120
Rhode Island (4 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 25-1
South Carolina (9 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
South Dakota (3 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Tennessee (11 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Texas (40 votes)
Trump -5,000
Harris 16-1
Utah (6 votes)
Trump -10,000
Harris 25-1
Vermont (3 votes)
Harris -20,000
Trump 40-1
Virginia (13 votes)
Harris -1,200
Trump +650
Washington (12 votes)
Harris -10,000
Trump 20-1
West Virginia (4 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
Wisconsin (10 votes)
Harris -140
Trump +110
Wyoming (3 votes)
Trump -20,000
Harris 40-1
