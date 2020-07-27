105°F
Golden Nugget sportsbook to reopen Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2020 - 12:49 pm
 

The Golden Nugget sportsbook will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Feels good to be back and behind the counter at the Golden Nugget,” Golden Nugget sportsbook director Tony Miller said. “Just in time for the NBA, NHL and football.”

The Golden Nugget reopened June 4, but its book has remained closed.

The NBA season will resume Thursday with a doubleheader of the Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers-L.A. Clippers.

The NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers will start Saturday, and the Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars on Monday in their round-robin opener.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

