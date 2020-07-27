Golden Nugget sportsbook to reopen Thursday

The Golden Nugget reopened June 4, but its sportsbook has remained closed. It will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, when the NBA will resume its season.

The Golden Nugget is shown on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Its sportsbook will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Nugget sportsbook will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Feels good to be back and behind the counter at the Golden Nugget,” Golden Nugget sportsbook director Tony Miller said. “Just in time for the NBA, NHL and football.”

The Golden Nugget reopened June 4, but its book has remained closed.

The NBA season will resume Thursday with a doubleheader of the Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers-L.A. Clippers.

The NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers will start Saturday, and the Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars on Monday in their round-robin opener.

