Here are the NFL 2017 regular-season win totals

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as interviewer Terry Bradshaw approaches after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The South Point was the first Las Vegas sports book to post NFL 2017 regular-season win totals Sunday, with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots leading the opening numbers with 11 and the Browns with the lowest total of 4.

Early action on New England and Cleveland to go over their opening win totals pushed those numbers up to 11.5 and 4.5, respectively, as of Monday morning.

South Point sports book director Chris Andrews also moved the Jaguars’ total to 6 after it opened at 5½ and dropped the Titans’ total to 9 after it opened at 9½.

The Raiders’ total is 9½, up from 8½ last season. Oakland, which went 12-4 last year, is favored in 10 of its first 15 games in NFL regular-season lines posted at CG Technology.

The Patriots, who are favored in their first 15 games, went 14-2 last season and have won at least 12 games in seven straight seasons and 11 of 14.

The Browns, who went 1-15 last season, have finished with four wins or less in four of their last six seasons.

The Jaguars went 3-13 last year and haven’t won more than five games since 2010.

Here are all the totals:

NFL 2017 regular-season win totals

Courtesy of South Point sports book

(Odds are -110 unless otherwise noted)

Patriots; 11.5 (-120 Over)

Steelers; 10.5 (-120 Over)

Seahawks; 10.5

Falcons; 10 (-120 Under)

Packers; 10 (-120 Under)

Cowboys; 9.5 (-120 Over)

Raiders; 9.5 (-120 Over)

Ravens; 9.5 (-125 Under)

Titans; 9 (-125 Over)

Chiefs; 9 (-120 Over)

Panthers; 9 (-120 Over)

Giants; 9 (-120 Under)

Colts; 9 (-115 Under)

Bengals; 8.5 (-120 Over)

Broncos; 8.5 (-120 Over)

Texans; 8.5 (-120 Over)

Eagles; 8.5

Vikings; 8.5

Saints; 8.5 (-120 Under)

Buccaneers; 8

Lions; 8

Redskins; 7.5 (-120 Over)

Cardinals; 7.5 (-125 Over)

Chargers; 7.5

Dolphins; 7.5

Bills; 6

Jaguars; 6 (-125 Under)

Jets; 5.5 (-120 Over)

Rams; 5.5 (-135 Over)

Bears; 5

49ers; 4.5

Browns; 4.5 (-125 Under)

