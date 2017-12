Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge

Boise State wide receiver Brock Barr (89), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (38) and quarterback Brett Rypien (4) lead the team onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Fresno State for the Mountain West Conference championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (38), with quarterback Brett Rypien, left, and offensive linesman Mason Hampton (59), holds up the trophy after the team's 17-14 win over Fresno State in an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Conference championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.p (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returns the ball after an interception in the closing minutes of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State for the Mountain West Conference championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) is brought down by Boise State defensive end Jabril Frazier (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho (28) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State running back Ryan Wolpin runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Boise State running back Ryan Wolpin (21) is brought down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Boise State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Six handicappers compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half point and a best bet is worth two points.

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

W. Kentucky-Georgia St. O52.5

Boise State +7

Arkansas State -3.5

Akron-FAU O63

Florida Int’l-Temple U56

South Florida -2.5

Utah-West Virginia U57

Kansas St.-UCLA U64

Iowa -2.5

Missouri -2.5

Virginia PK

Texas A&M-Wake Forest O64

Arizona State +6.5

Utah State -3.5

Louisville -6.5

Penn State -2

LSU -3

Oklahoma +2

Alabama -2.5

Best Bet: Miami +6.5

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Troy -6.5

Marshall +5.5

Ohio -7.5

Central Michigan +1

San Diego St -6.5

Fresno St +2.5

Utah -6.5

N. Illinois-Duke O47.5

Kansas St.-UCLA O63.5

S. Mississippi +15.5

Purdue +4

Virginia-Navy U55

New Mexico St. +4

Ohio State -7

Iowa St.-Memphis O66

Washington +2.5

Central Florida +9.5

Oklahoma +2

Alabama -2.5

Best Bet: Duke -4.5

Dana Lane

DanaLaneSports.com

Georgia St.-W. Kentucky U53.5

Oregon-Boise State U61.5

Marshall-Colorado St. U58

Mid Tenn. St.-Arkansas St. U62

Akron-FAU U64

La. Tech-SMU O70

UAB-Ohio O55.5

C. Michigan-Wyoming O44.5

Texas Tech +2.5

Texas Tech-S. Florida U67.5

Army +6.5

Appalachian St.-Toledo U63

N. Illinois-Duke U47.5

UCLA +2.5

Virginia Tech +5

Mississippi St. +6.5

Washington +2.5

S. Carolina-Michigan O42.5

Washington State -2.5

Best Bet: N.C. St.-Arizona St. U60

Kelly Stewart

KellyInVegas.com

Florida International +7.5

Wyoming PK

Louisiana Tech +5.5

San Diego State -6.5

Kansas State -2.5

Missouri -2.5

Arizona -3.5

Virginia Tech +5

Navy PK

Michigan State +3

Northwestern -7.5

Ohio State -7

Washington +2.5

Memphis -3.5

Miami +6.5

South Carolina +8

Notre Dame +3

Oklahoma +2

Alabama -2.5

Best Bet: West Virginia +7

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Boise State +7

Marshall-Colorado St. O57.5

Florida Atlantic 22.5

Akron-FAU O63

Louisiana Tech +5.5

Florida International +7.5

Florida Int’l-Temple O55.5

San Diego State -6.5

Fresno State +2.5

Purdue +4

Virginia Tech +5

Stanford +2.5

Arizona State +6.5

Utah St.-New Mexico St. U61.5

Louisville -6.5

Miami +6.5

South Carolina +8

LSU -3

Clemson +2.5

Best Bet: Boston College +3

Doug Fitz

SystemPlays.com

North Texas +7

Boise State +7

Akron +22.5

Louisiana Tech +5.5

Texas Tech +2.5

Army +6.5

Appalachian State +8

West Virginia +7

Texas +3

Virginia Tech +5

Stanford +2.5

Michigan State +3

Mississippi State +6.5

Iowa State +3.5

Wisconsin -6.5

South Carolina +8

Central Florida +9.5

Georgia-Oklahoma U60.5

Alabama -2.5

Best Bet: Navy PK