Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

Six handicappers make 15 college football bowl picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Wednesday night from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point, and a best bet is worth two points. The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.

Frank Carulli

Boise State-North Texas O59½

Western Kentucky +4½

Baylor -5½

Louisiana +6½

New Mexico State +3½

Memphis-Utah State O61½

Duke -2½

Oregon -14

Florida State -8

Pittsburgh +5½

Clemson -7

Ohio State +6½

Illinois -1½

Utah -2½

Best bet: Boise State -11

Chip Chirimbes

Washington State +3½

Missouri +1

Wisconsin -3

Central Florida +2½

Kansas +3

Minnesota -8

Texas -4½

Pittsburgh +5½

Notre Dame -2

Clemson -7

Iowa -2½

Kansas State +3

Michigan -7½

Penn State +2½

Best bet: Ohio State +6½

Doug Fitz

Cincinnati +2

Southern Mississippi -6

Oregon State -10

North Texas +11

Air Force +5½

Louisiana +6½

Missouri +1

Middle Tennessee State +7

Oklahoma State-Wisconsin U43

Kansas +3

Washington +4½

Kansas State +3

Texas Christian-Michigan U58½

Tulane +1

Best bet: Connecticut +10

Dana Lane

Alabama-Birmingham -11

Louisville -2

Florida +10

Florida-Oregon State O52½

North Texas +11

Boise State-North Texas O59½

Baylor -5½

Houston -6½

Oklahoma State +3

Maryland -1½

Pittsburgh +5½

Ohio Pick

Tulane-Southern California U62

Penn State +2½

Best bet: North Carolina-Oregon O72

Pamela Maldonado

Miami (Ohio) +11

Texas-San Antonio +1½

Southern Methodist -3½

Air Force-Baylor U49

Louisiana +6½

San Diego State -7

New Mexico State +3½

Utah State +7

Mississippi-Texas Tech U69½

Syracuse +8

Minnesota-Syracuse U42

Maryland-North Carolina State O48

Purdue +11

Utah -2½

Best bet: Kansas State +3

Wes Reynolds

Brigham Young +3½

Fresno State -3½

Boise State-North Texas O59½

Connecticut +10

Liberty +5

Air Force +5½

East Carolina-Coastal Carolina O62

Kansas +3

Washington +4½

South Carolina +2

Texas Christian +7½

Tulane +1

Louisiana State -11

Utah -2½

Best bet: Florida State -8