Las Vegas Review Journal College Football Challenge — Week 10
Handicapper Paul Stone leads the contest with a 25-20 ATS record, and handicapper Dana Lane is second with a 24-21 spread mark.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-22-1
Massachusetts +23½
Virginia Tech +17½
Oklahoma State -2½
SMU +6
USC +4
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-21
N.C. State +7½
Massachusetts +23½
Old Dominion +17½
Coastal Carolina +1
Central Florida -22
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 0-5
Season: 20-23-2
Virginia Tech +17½
USC +4
Kansas-Kansas State O54½
Tulane -10½
Arkansas +7½
— — —
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 2-3
Season: 19-24-2
Central Michigan +1½
BYU-Utah State U50½
Rice +11
Florida +6
Washington +3
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-23
Maryland +22
Central Florida -22
Charlotte +3½
Georgia -6
USC +4
— — —
Alex B. Smith
AxSmithSports.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 18-24-3
Florida International -17½
Florida +6
Memphis -6
TCU +2½
Arkansas State -2½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-25
Pittsburgh -7½
Nebraska -3½
Michigan -22
Kansas +5½
Florida +6
— — —
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 19-22-4
Oregon State +5
Virginia Tech +17½
N.C. State +7½
Georgia Tech +7½
Mississippi +19
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-20
Pittsburgh -7½
Boston College-Syracuse U59½
Virginia Tech +17½
Colorado-UCLA O64½
Florida +6
— — —
Ken Thomson
SportsXRadio.com
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 13-29-3
San Jose State +17
Florida +6
USC +4
Air Force -16
BYU +3
