Las Vegas Review Journal College Football Challenge — Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-22-1

Massachusetts +23½

Virginia Tech +17½

Oklahoma State -2½

SMU +6

USC +4

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-21

N.C. State +7½

Massachusetts +23½

Old Dominion +17½

Coastal Carolina +1

Central Florida -22

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 20-23-2

Virginia Tech +17½

USC +4

Kansas-Kansas State O54½

Tulane -10½

Arkansas +7½

— — —

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 2-3

Season: 19-24-2

Central Michigan +1½

BYU-Utah State U50½

Rice +11

Florida +6

Washington +3

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-23

Maryland +22

Central Florida -22

Charlotte +3½

Georgia -6

USC +4

— — —

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 18-24-3

Florida International -17½

Florida +6

Memphis -6

TCU +2½

Arkansas State -2½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-25

Pittsburgh -7½

Nebraska -3½

Michigan -22

Kansas +5½

Florida +6

— — —

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 19-22-4

Oregon State +5

Virginia Tech +17½

N.C. State +7½

Georgia Tech +7½

Mississippi +19

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-20

Pittsburgh -7½

Boston College-Syracuse U59½

Virginia Tech +17½

Colorado-UCLA O64½

Florida +6

— — —

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 13-29-3

San Jose State +17

Florida +6

USC +4

Air Force -16

BYU +3

