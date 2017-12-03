Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-27
Falcons -3
Patriots -8.5
Jaguars -9.5
Chargers -14
Raiders -8.5
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-29
Patriots -8.5
Chargers -14
Saints -4
Eagles -6
Steelers -5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 0-4-1
Season: 25-33-2
Vikings +3
Dolphins +1.5
Texans +6.5
Colts +9.5
Steelers -5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-30
Patriots -8.5
Packers +1.5
Jaguars -9.5
Chargers -14
Rams -7
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 36-21-3
Vikings +3
Jaguars -9.5
Packers +1.5
Saints -4
Rams -7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-37-1
Ravens -2.5
Packers +1.5
Browns +14
Cardinals +7
Seahawks +6
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-31
Ravens -2.5
Bears -3
Patriots -8.5
Jaguars -9.5
Jets +3.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 30-29-1
Lions +2.5
Vikings +3
Patriots -8.5
Panthers +4
Steelers -5
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-33-1
Jets +3.5
Saints -4
Cardinals +7
Seahawks +6
Bengals +5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-26-3
49ers +3
Vikings +3
Packers +1.5
Giants +8.5
Seahawks +6