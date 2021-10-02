87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 1:52 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in overtime in a NFL football g ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in overtime in a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-6

Lions +3

Titans -7

Chiefs -7

49ers -3

Packers -6½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-5

Bears -3

Eagles +7

49ers -3

Patriots +6½

Raiders +3½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-5-1

Lions +3

Vikings +2

Colts +2½

Seahawks +3

Raiders +3½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-4

Titans -7

Panthers +4½

Rams -4½

49ers -3

Packers -6½

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-7

Eagles +7

Rams -4½

49ers -3

Broncos -1

Buccaneers -6½

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 7-8

Football Team -1

Jets +7

Cardinals +4½

Seahawks +3

Saints -7½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 10-4-1

Lions +3

Jets +7

Panthers +4½

Cardinals +4½

Patriots +6½

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 8-7

Lions +3

Chiefs -7

Packers -6½

Buccaneers -6½

Raiders +3½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-4

Jets +7

Giants +7½

Cardinals +4½

Bills -16½

Raiders +3½

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 8-7

Lions +3

Vikings +2

Panthers +4½

Cardinals +4½

Raiders +3½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
2
Undefeated Raiders need to improve particularly in 3 areas
Undefeated Raiders need to improve particularly in 3 areas
3
Raiders report: Bryan Edwards makes case for free shoes
Raiders report: Bryan Edwards makes case for free shoes
4
Raiders mailbag: Fans get answers before Chargers game
Raiders mailbag: Fans get answers before Chargers game
5
Vegas Nation Gameday — Will Josh Jacobs play against Chargers?
Vegas Nation Gameday — Will Josh Jacobs play against Chargers?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) dives for yardage during the first half of ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 4
By / RJ

FrancoSports.com handicapper Mark Franco analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.

Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. (25) runs past Tulane defenders on his way to a 19-y ...
Play total in Alabama-Mississippi SEC game
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith, 12-8 against the spread this season, gives his five best bets for the Review-Journal for Saturday’s slate of college football.