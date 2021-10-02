Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 4
Micah Roberts and Mark Franco are tied for the contest lead with an 11-4 ATS record, and Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay is third at 10-4-1.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-6
Lions +3
Titans -7
Chiefs -7
49ers -3
Packers -6½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-5
Bears -3
Eagles +7
49ers -3
Patriots +6½
Raiders +3½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-5-1
Lions +3
Vikings +2
Colts +2½
Seahawks +3
Raiders +3½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-4
Titans -7
Panthers +4½
Rams -4½
49ers -3
Packers -6½
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-7
Eagles +7
Rams -4½
49ers -3
Broncos -1
Buccaneers -6½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 7-8
Football Team -1
Jets +7
Cardinals +4½
Seahawks +3
Saints -7½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 10-4-1
Lions +3
Jets +7
Panthers +4½
Cardinals +4½
Patriots +6½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-7
Lions +3
Chiefs -7
Packers -6½
Buccaneers -6½
Raiders +3½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-4
Jets +7
Giants +7½
Cardinals +4½
Bills -16½
Raiders +3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 8-7
Lions +3
Vikings +2
Panthers +4½
Cardinals +4½
Raiders +3½