Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 5

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 8-12
Chiefs -3
Titans -3.5
Panthers -7
Broncos +1
Packers -1
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 5-0
Season: 11-8-1
Panthers -7
Lions +1
Bengals -6.5
Rams -7
Texans -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 10-10
Falcons +3
Lions +1
Seahawks +7
Cowboys +3
Redskins +6.5
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 10-9-1
Ravens -3
Panthers -7
Broncos +1
Rams -7
Texans -3
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 11-8-1
Ravens -3
Bills +3.5
Steelers -3
Bengals -6.5
Redskins +6.5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 4-1
Season: 13-7
Browns +3
Giants +7
Jets -1
Steelers -3
Lions +1
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-9
Jaguars +3
Lions +1
Raiders +4.5
Vikings +3
Rams -7
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-9
Ravens -3
Jaguars +3
Steelers -3
Raiders +4.5
Rams -7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 5-0
Season: 15-5
Chiefs -3
Giants +7
Dolphins +6.5
Steelers -3
Redskins +6.5
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 7-12-1
Broncos +1
Lions +1
Dolphins +6.5
Raiders +4.5
Seahawks +7