Last Woman Standing looks to go 6-1 on NFL picks

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest last season, won easily in Week 7 with under 43 in Panthers-Giants.

New York Giants' Reggie Ragland, rear, and Logan Ryan (23) attempt to tackle Carolina Panthers' Keith Kirkwood (18) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Last Woman Standing is still rolling.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, posted another easy winner last week with under 43 in Panthers-Giants (a 25-3 New York win).

Hanover is already eliminated and won’t successfully defend her Last Man Standing title, but she will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 23 Panthers-Falcons (first half)

Hanover is going back to Carolina this week, for the first half against Atlanta.

The Panthers are desperate to end a four-game losing streak, and that can only happen behind their defense, she said.

“If the game goes back and forth, they’re not going to win,” she said.

If Carolina struggles, that still lends itself to an under, like in the Giants’ victory over the Panthers last week, Hanover said.

She said she also likes under 47 for the game but views under 23 in the first half as the safer play.

“It’s a must-win for Carolina, and to do so, they’ve got to stop Atlanta,” Hanover said.

— Last week: 1-0

— Season: 5-1

