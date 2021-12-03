Last Woman Standing taking NFL underdog for Week 13

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, is hitting 60 percent of her NFL plays this season for the Review-Journal.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) returns an interception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Last Woman Standing is ready to heat up again.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with under 45 last week in Cincinnati’s 41-10 victory over Pittsburgh when the Steelers scored a touchdown with 2:59 remaining.

Hanover has lost three in a row, but she is still hitting 60 percent for the season at 6-4-1.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Jets +7

Hanover said she is a fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but his sore ankle is pointing her toward the host New York Jets on Sunday.

Hurts was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Also, the Jets are on the upswing after picking up their third win of the season last week, Hanover said.

“The Jets are feeling very live in this one,” she said.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-4-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.