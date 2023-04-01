71°F
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Aztecs favored to reach title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2023 - 2:39 pm
Fans cheer before a Final Four college basketball game between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Welcome to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

First, upstart Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed from the East Region, faces Mountain West champion San Diego State, the No. 5 seed in the South Region. Then, Midwest No. 5 Miami takes on fourth-seeded Connecticut, which rolled through the West Region and is the favorite to win the national title.

We’ll be following all the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:25 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+125) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-2½, 131, -145), 3:14 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+200) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-5½, 149, -240), 5:55 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

