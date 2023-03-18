MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA bettors endure rough ending

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

UCLA guard Jack Seidler, left, congratulates guard Dylan Andrews (2) and guard Tyger Campbell at the end of the team's second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. UCLA won 68-63. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) loses the ball as he drives around San Diego State forwards Nathan Mensah (31) and Aguek Arop (33) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) cuts between Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and forward Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) grabs a rebound away from Furman forward Garrett Hien (13), guard Mike Bothwell (3) and guard Marcus Foster (5) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) drives around Tennessee forward Julian Phillips (2) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) takes a rebound away from Duke center Dereck Lively II (1) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tennessee forward Julian Phillips (2) shoots as Duke guard Jacob Grandison (13) defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, rear, tries to steal the ball from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. drives by Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. grabs a loose ball in front of Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) fights for a loose ball with Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. dunks the ball in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Princeton guard Ryan Langborg (3) and Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) scramble for the ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Princeton guard Ryan Langborg (3) gets past Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) and forward Aidan Shaw (23) as forward Noah Carter (35) defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Arkansas' Davonte Davis drives by Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Princeton forward Zach Martini reacts after scoring on a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Missouri in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) tries to steal the ball from Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) is fouled by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, loses control of the ball as UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) breaks for the basket in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with bids to the Sweet 16 on the line.

There are eight second-round games today, with No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston and Kansas all taking the court. Second-seeded Texas and UCLA also are in action and each are heavy favorites.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

9:30 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 3-4-1 against the spread, with No. 15 seed Princeton (+235 ML), Tennessee (+155 ML) and Arkansas (+165 ML) scoring outright upsets. Northwestern found the backdoor cover against UCLA, which was a 7- to 8-point favorite.

Unders were 6-2 and are 33-11 in the tournament.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Sunday for the rest of the second round.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

9:17 p.m.: FINAL. Alabama 73, Maryland 51. Jahvon Quinerly had 22 points to help the top-seeded Crimson Tide pull away in the second half and cover as 8½-point favorites. The game stayed well under the total of 142½.

8:47 p.m.: Timeout Maryland. Alabama finally has some breathing room, up 52-35 with 8:46 left. The Crimson Tide are -16½ on the live spread, total 120½.

8:37 p.m.: Alabama is in control up 44-35 at the under-12 timeout, but the cover is still uncertain. The Crimson Tide are -1100 on the live line (Maryland +650), spread -9½, total 124½.

8:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama 4½, total 73½.

8:04 p.m.: FINAL. UCLA 68, Northwestern 63. The second-seeded Bruins held on for the straight-up win, but Northwestern’s Boo Buie was fouled with 11.7 seconds left and made all three free throws to cover as 8-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 126 with late free throws.

7:57 p.m.: Injuries are threatening to ruin UCLA’s chance at a national title. David Singleton is the latest to go down after a gruesome ankle injury.

7:56 p.m.: HALFTIME. Alabama 28, Maryland 23. Brandon Miller had nine points for the top-seeded Crimson Tide, but the first-half -5 spread pushed on a Maryland basket at the buzzer. The total of 66½ wasn’t touched.

7:33 p.m.: Northwestern is hanging around. UCLA leads the Wildcats 53-50 at the under-8 break. UCLA is -400 on the live line (Northwestern +300), spread -4½, total 129½.

7:21 p.m.: UCLA led by as many as 13 points in the second half but is now tied 45-45 with Northwestern at the under-12 timeout. UCLA is -240 on the live line (Northwestern +195), spread -3½, total 129½.

7:17 p.m.: FINAL. Texas 71, Penn State 66. Dylan Disu carried the Longhorns in the second half, and the No. 2 seed pushed as 5-point favorites when Marcus Carr made two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining. Disu finished with 28 points. Penn State led 58-55 with less than five minutes remaining but couldn’t hold on. The game barely stayed under the total of 138.

6:58 p.m.: Penn State is on a 10-0 surge and leads No. 2 Texas 58-55 with 4:42 remaining. Penn State is -170 on the live line (Texas +140), spread -1½.

6:56 p.m.: The final game of the day is about to get underway.

No. 8 Maryland (+365) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-8½, 142½, -435), 7:02 p.m.

6:50 p.m.: Second-half line: UCLA -2, total 66½.

6:42 p.m.: HALFTIME. UCLA 35, Northwestern 25. The second-seeded Bruins picked up the pressure on defense and overwhelmed the Wildcats on the way to covering as 4½-point favorites. Jamie Jaquez had 14 points for UCLA. The half squeaked over the total of 58½ on a buzzer-beating basket by Northwestern’s Boo Buie.

6:32 p.m.: Penn State is on a run and now trails Texas 43-39 with 13:25 left. Texas is -350 on the live line (Penn State +270), spread -5½, total 130½.

6:30 p.m.: FINAL. Houston 81, Auburn 64. The top-seeded Cougars overturned a 10-point halftime deficit and covered as 5½-point favorites to the delight of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Auburn was outscored 50-23 in the second half and Houston finished with 12 blocked shots overall. The game went over the total of 132½.

6:07 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -½, total 72.

6:01 p.m.: Houston has held Auburn to 10 points in the second half and leads 56-51 at the under-8 timeout. Houston is -500 on the live line (Auburn +375), spread -5½, total 140½.

5:58 p.m.: HALFTIME. Texas 31, Penn State 23. The No. 2 Longhorns closed on an 8-2 spurt to cover as 2½-point favorites. The half didn’t cover the total of 64½.

5:44 p.m.: Bettors love the Bruins.

No. 7 Northwestern (+310) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-8, 126, -370), 5:50 p.m.

5:36 p.m.: Houston has chipped away at its deficit and trails Auburn 45-43 at the under-16 break. Houston is -220 on the live line (Auburn +180), spread -2½, total 144½.

5:31 p.m.: Texas cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -150. The Longhorns lead Penn State 11-6 at the under-12 media timeout. Texas is -300 on the live line (Penn State +240), spread -6½, total 127½.

5:17 p.m.: FINAL. Princeton 78, Missouri 63. Tiger Kings. No. 15 Princeton hit 12 3-pointers and pulled the stunner as 6½-point underdogs and +235 on the money line. No. 7 Missouri went ahead 3-2 and never led again as it struggled to adjust to the tempo. The game stayed under the total of 145 despite a flurry of late fouls by Missouri while down double digits.

5:13 p.m.: The next game is set to tip off.

No. 10 Penn State (+190) vs. No. 2 Texas (-5, 138, -220), 5:17 p.m.

5:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Houston -6, total 71.

5:04 p.m.: HALFTIME. Auburn 41, Houston 31. The No. 9 Tigers used a late 14-4 run to cash as 3-point underdogs and +160 on the money line. Another No. 1 seed is in trouble. The half went over the total of 61½.

4:44 p.m.: FINAL. Arkansas 72, Kansas 71. Ricky Council IV went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final 23.7 seconds to help the No. 8 Razorbacks spring the upset over the top seed as 4-point underdogs and +165 on the money line. Kansas led by as many as 12 points in the second half and was up 51-41 at the 12:30 mark of the second half before Arkansas rallied. The defending national champion Jayhawks were 26-0 when leading at the half. The game somehow stayed under the closing total of 143½. Arkansas advances to the West Regional next week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

4:24 p.m.: Arkansas (+165 ML) is live. The Razorbacks trail Kansas 64-61 with 3:05 remaining. Kansas is -300 on the live line (Arkansas +240), spread -3½.

4:08 p.m.: Arkansas roared back from a 10-point deficit and leads top-seeded Kansas 52-51 with 8:51 remaining. Kansas is -140 on the live line (Arkansas +110), spread -1½, total 138½.

4:05 p.m.: Marcus Sasser is expected to play for top-seeded Houston.

No. 9 Auburn (+210) vs. No. 1 Houston (-5½, 132½, -250), 4:10 p.m.

4:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Missouri -5½, total 74½.

3:59 p.m.: Davonte Davis has 12 of his 16 points in the second half for Arkansas. But Kansas leads 51-45 at the final under-12 break and is -400 on the live line (Arkansas +300), spread -5½, total 140½.

3:56 p.m.: HALFTIME. Princeton 33, Missouri 26. No. 15 Princeton led by as many as 14 points and covered as 3½-point underdogs and +180 on the money line. Ryan Langborg led Princeton with 15 points. The half stayed under the total of 67.

3:34 p.m.: Princeton has four 3-pointers and leads Missouri 24-14 with 7:14 remaining until halftime. Princeton is -140 on the live line (Missouri +110), spread -1½, total 138½.

3:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -1, total 75.

3:25 p.m.: Missouri is struggling with Princeton in the first half, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since Mizzou is allergic to structured basketball. Princeton leads 15-11 at the under-12 break. Missouri is -190 on the live line (Princeton +155), spread -3½, total 143½.

3:17 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas 35, Arkansas 27. The top-seeded Jayhawks shot 50 percent from the field and led by as many as 10 on the way to covering as 2½-point favorites. The half stayed under the total of 67.

3:06 p.m.: The action is set to pick up this afternoon.

No. 15 Princeton (+235) vs. No. 7 Missouri (-6½, 145, -275), 3:10 p.m.

2:58 p.m.: Kevin McCullar Jr. finishes in transition and will have a chance for a three-point play. Kansas leads Arkansas 28-21 at the under-4 timeout. Kansas is -400 on the live line (Arkansas +300), spread -7½, total 127½.

2:40 p.m.: Kansas in control early, leading 13-6 at the under-12 break. Kansas is -350 on the live line (Arkansas +270), spread -7½, total 133½.

2:36 p.m.: Kansas is out to an 11-2 lead and cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -135.

2:22 p.m.: The first of three No. 1 seeds in action today is set to tip off.

No. 8 Arkansas (+165) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-4, 143½, -185), 2:25 p.m.

2:13 p.m.: Condolences.

Opening weekend March Sadness for Duke fans #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rCS0P78qc2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

2:02 p.m.: FINAL. Tennessee 65, Duke 52. Olivier Nkamhoua poured in 27 points, and the No. 4 Volunteers bullied the fifth-seeded Blue Devils for the straight-up win as 3½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the closing total of 126½.

1:51 p.m.: Olivier Nkamhoua has 13 straight points and Tennessee is up 59-48 at the under-4 timeout. The Volunteers are -5000 on the live line (Duke +1600), spread -10½.

1:38 p.m.: Action.

Big bet at the Beau!! Let’s geaux pic.twitter.com/TW6i6jNoR3 — Carl Johnson (@JicJacJohnson) March 18, 2023

1:33 p.m.: Tennessee is in control 44-37 midway through the second half. The Volunteers are -350 on the live line (Duke +270), spread -5½, total 118½.

1:18 p.m.: Acrobatic finish at the rim by Olivier Nkamhoua and Tennessee leads Duke 35-31 at the under-16 timeout with a free throw coming when play resumes. Tennessee is -160 on the live line (Duke +130), spread 2½, total 115½.

1:10 p.m.: The second half is underway.

12:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 66.

12:49 p.m.: HALFTIME. Tennessee 27, Duke 21. The No. 4 Volunteers closed on a 14-2 run to cover as 2-point underdogs and +125 on the money line. The half stayed under the total of 58½, as fifth-seeded Duke shot 36.4 percent from the floor and committed 11 turnovers.

12:39 p.m.: This looks like a Big Ten slugfest. Duke leads 21-20 with 3:59 remaining in the first half. The Blue Devils are -160 on the live line (Tennessee +130), spread -3½, total 119½.

12:29 p.m.: Duke responds to the physical play from the Volunteers with a 9-0 spurt and leads 19-16 at the under-8 timeout. Duke is -210 on the live line (Tennessee +170), spread -3½, total 122½.

12:19 p.m.: We have blood. Tennessee has taken an early punch from Duke and leads 13-10 at the under-12 timeout. Duke is -125 on the live line (Tennessee -105), spread -1½, total 122½.

12:09 p.m.: Duke cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -130. The Blue Devils lead 10-7 five minutes in.

11:54 a.m.: The second game of the day is underway in Orlando, Florida. The public likes Duke.

Saturday NCAA Tournament betting at @BetMGM Most bet games 🎟️

1. Duke vs Tennessee

2. Furman vs San Diego State

3. Arkansas vs Kansas Most bet teams 🎟️

1. Duke -3.5

2. Kansas -3.5

3. Furman +5.5 Most bet teams 💰

1. Duke -3.5

2. Kansas -3.5

3. Furman +5.5 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) March 18, 2023

11:31 a.m.: The next game tips off in a little more than 20 minutes. Bettors appear to be pounding the under.

No. 5 Duke (-3½, 126½, -175) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+155), 11:54 a.m.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL. San Diego State 75, Furman 52. The No. 5 Aztecs pounded the Paladins in the paint to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. San Diego State closed as a 4½-point favorite after opening -5½. The game stayed under the total of 135 as Furman was held to its season low in points. Unders are now 28-9 in the tournament.

11:11 a.m.: Is the total in play? Probably not.

10:37 a.m.: San Diego State continues to get to the rim. The Aztecs lead 49-30 at the under-16 timeout and the live spread is -16½, total 132½.

A bettor in Arizona has $55K on Furman +6 (-110) vs. San Diego State 😳 Good bet? pic.twitter.com/qObOZvU1ZL — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 18, 2023

10:24 a.m.: The second half is ready to begin. San Diego State is -1300 on the live line (Furman +750), spread -12½, total 133½.

10:13 a.m.: Second-half line: Furman -1½, total 71.

10:04 a.m.: HALFTIME. San Diego State 39, Furman 25. The No. 5 Aztecs held Furman without a field goal for almost 11 minutes and covered comfortably as 2½-point favorites. The half went over the total of 62½ as San Diego State’s Matt Bradley hit an 18-foot jumper on the final possession.

Aztecs close the half strong 💪@Aztec_MBB enters the break with a 14 point lead!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ANGEskMy06 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

9:38 a.m.: The Aztecs are shooting 50 percent from the field and lead Furman 19-17 at the under-8 break. San Diego State is -240 on the live line (Furman +195), spread -5½, total 133½.

9:27 a.m.: Furman and San Diego State are trading the lead. The Paladins are ahead 13-12 at the under-12 timeout, but San Diego State is -160 on the live line (Furman +130), spread -2½, total 135½.

9:21 a.m.: San Diego State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145. The Aztecs lead 10-6 in the opening five minutes.

9:07 a.m.: Almost ready to tip off between Furman and San Diego State. The Aztecs are down to -4½ and the total 135 at the Westgate SuperBook.

8:35 a.m.: Already seeing some movement in the morning games.

— San Diego State to -5 from -5½

— Furman-San Diego State total from 137½ to 136½

— Duke-Tennessee total from 128½ to 126

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 13 Furman (+190) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5, 136½, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 5 Duke (-3, 126, -170) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+150), 11:40 a.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-4, 143, -180), 2:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+240) vs. No. 7 Missouri (-6½, 146, -280), 3:10 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn (+200) vs. No. 1 Houston (-5, 132½, -240), 4:10 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State (+200) vs. No. 2 Texas (-5½, 138, -240), 4:45 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern (+300) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-7, 126½, -360), 5:40 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland (+330) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-9, 143½, -400), 6:40 p.m.

8:25 a.m.: Who ya got?

32 teams remain… Who wins it all? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YvOE3Pckeg — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) March 18, 2023

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTH REGION

— San Diego State 75, Furman 52

Full-game winners: San Diego State -4½, under 135, San Diego State -200 ML

First-half winners: San Diego State -2½, over 62½ (San Diego State 39-25)

Second-half winners: San Diego State +1½, under 71 (San Diego State 36-27)

— Princeton 78, Missouri 63

Full-game winners: Princeton +6½, under 145, Princeton +235 ML

First-half winners: Princeton +3½, Princeton +180 ML, under 67 (Princeton 33-26)

Second-half winners: Princeton +5½, over 74½ (Princeton 45-37)

— Alabama 73, Maryland 51

Full-game winners: Alabama -8½, under 142½, Alabama -435 ML

First-half winners: push Alabama -5, under 66½ (Alabama 28-23)

Second-half winners: Alabama -4½, under 73½ (Alabama 45-28)

EAST REGION

— Tennessee 65, Duke 52

Full-game winners: Tennessee +3½, under 126½, Tennessee +155 ML

First-half winners: Tennessee +2, Tennessee ML +125, under 58½ (Tennessee 27-21)

Second-half winners: Tennessee +3, over 66 (Tennessee 38-31)

WEST REGION

— Arkansas 72, Kansas 71

Full-game winners: Arkansas +4, under 143½, Arkansas +165 ML

First-half winners: Kansas -2½, under 67 (Kansas 35-27)

Second-half winners: Arkansas -1, over 75 (Arkansas 45-36)

— UCLA 68, Northwestern 63

Full-game winners: Northwestern +8, over 126, UCLA -370 ML

First-half winners: UCLA -4½, over 58½ (UCLA 35-25)

Second-half winners: Northwestern +2, over 66½ (Northwestern 38-33)

MIDWEST REGION

— Houston 81, Auburn 64

Full-game winners: Houston -5½, over 132½, Houston -250 ML

First-half winners: Auburn +3, Auburn +160 ML, over 61½ (Auburn 41-31)

Second-half winners: Houston -6, over 71 (Houston 50-23)

— Texas 71, Penn State 66

Full-game winners: push Texas -5, under 138, Texas -220 ML

First-half winners: Texas -2½, under 64½ (Texas 31-23)

Second-half winners: Penn State +½, over 72 (Penn State 43-40)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.