‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale isn’t planning to place any Super Bowl bets despite a conversation with Patrick Mahomes last year.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack crossed paths with Patrick Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby last year at Churchill Downs.

“You cost me millions betting against you,” Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said to the Chiefs quarterback as he shook his hand.

The two-time NFL MVP laughed and said, “Sorry about that one. You’ve got to be with me next time.”

McIngvale said he was planning to bet big on Mahomes and the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl before they upset the Ravens in the AFC championship game.

“I was going to bet $2 million on KC +420 to win it all. Then, like an idiot, I talked myself out of it at the last minute,” McIngvale told the Review-Journal. “I should’ve listened to his advice.”

McIngvale has made a series of multimillion-dollar wagers in recent years to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores.

He lost $9.5 million in money line bets on the Bengals in their 2022 Super Bowl loss to the Rams before winning a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

McIngvale, 72, lost $500,000 in bets on the Houston Texans when they were whipped by the Ravens in their divisional round playoff game Jan. 20 at Baltimore.

He said he’s not planning to place any wagers on the Super Bowl. The 49ers are consensus 2-point favorites over the Chiefs, who are +110 on the money line.

“The point spread’s too short for me,” McIngvale said. “I’m gonna sit this one out because I can’t lay 100 to win 100.”

McIngvale said he likes Kansas City to beat San Francisco for its third Super Bowl in five years.

“I’ve got to go with the Chiefs all the way because of the quarterback,” McIngvale said. “I don’t understand how Baltimore was such a favorite over the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson is a very good player, but Mahomes is once in a lifetime.”

McIngvale lost $3 million in money line bets against Kansas City in brutal fashion in the 2020 playoffs: $1 million on the Texans, who blew a 24-0 lead in a 51-31 loss in the divisional round; $1 million on the Titans, who squandered a 17-7 lead in a 35-24 loss in the AFC championship; and $1 million on the 49ers, who blew a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 31-20 loss in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes also cost McIngvale a shot at winning $9 million on last year’s Super Bowl when he led the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the AFC title game. McIngvale had a $750,000 bet on the Bengals at 12-1 odds to win it all.

The Westgate SuperBook is the only Las Vegas sportsbook that has the 49ers as 2½-point favorites. The total is 47½ at every book after it dipped Monday from 48 at Circa Sports.

“We took some sharp play on the 49ers at earlier numbers,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Everybody is at 2 and we just wanted to see if putting it out there (at 2½) might attract some Chiefs money at this point.

“It’s a little tilted on the Chiefs at 2½ but nothing overwhelming. … It would surprise me if it got to 3. I think there will be enough Chiefs support on the weekend to keep it short of that.”

