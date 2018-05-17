NCAA clears way for Las Vegas to bid on championships

The NCAA has at least temporarily changed its policy toward legalized sports betting, clearing the way for Las Vegas to bid on championship events such as the Final Four.

Arizona Wildcats fans cheer for their team during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado Buffaloes in the quarter final of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-57. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

USC Trojans cheerleaders perform during the first half of a semifinal basketball game against the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

“Our highest priorities in any conversation about sports wagering are maintaining the integrity of competition and student-athlete well-being,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play. We are committed to ensuring that laws and regulations promote a safe and fair environment for the nearly half a million students who play college athletics.”

