Betting

NCAA clears way for Las Vegas to bid on championships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2018 - 9:24 am
 

The NCAA has at least temporarily changed its policy toward legalized sports betting, clearing the way for Las Vegas to bid on championship events such as the Final Four.

“Our highest priorities in any conversation about sports wagering are maintaining the integrity of competition and student-athlete well-being,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Sports wagering can adversely impact student-athletes and undermine the games they play. We are committed to ensuring that laws and regulations promote a safe and fair environment for the nearly half a million students who play college athletics.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

