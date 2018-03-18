NCAA Tournament betting recap

Opening and closing lines, results and point-spread highlights from all eight games in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Seton Hall Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 83-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alabama's Herbert Jones (10) drives towards the hoop as the ball hits him in the face while Villanova's Phil Booth defends during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) dunks against Alabama during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Villanova won 81-58. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine center, is double teamed by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and Marvin Bagley III (35) as he looks to pass during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Duke won 87-62. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews, top, tumbles over Duke's Javin DeLaurier, center, as he tries to block a shot by Trevon Duval during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Duke won 87-62. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) grabs a rebound in front of Rhode Island's Jared Terrell, center, and E.C. Matthews, left, during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Duke won 87-62. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) celebrates a play late in the second half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo dunks against Buffalo during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) shoots as Buffalo forward Nick Perkins, left, defends during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) is covered by Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Garrett was called for traveling on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The shot helped Loyola to a 63-62 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The bench celebrates after Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna scored on a 3-point basket against Tennessee in the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) defends as Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson (24) goes up for a shot during the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) and Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 83-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Matchup; Open/Close; Score

Villanova-Alabama; Wildcats -11/-11.5; Villanova, 81-58

The Wildcats opened the second half on a 24-4 run to open a 56-31 lead and cruised from there. Mikal Bridges made four consecutive 3s and scored 19 points in the surge.

Duke-Rhode Island; Blue Devils -10/-9.5; Duke, 87-62

Marvin Bagley III had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, who went on a 23-5 run in the first half and rolled the rest of the way.

Kentucky-Buffalo; Wildcats -6/-5.5; Kentucky, 95-75

The Bulls cut the deficit to five with 8:10 left, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) answered with a layup that started a 12-2 run.

Tennessee-Loyola of Chicago; Vols -6/-5; Loyola, 63-62

The Vols took their only lead of the second half on a three-point play by Grant Williams with 20 seconds left. But Clayton Custer answered with a winning jumper with 3.6 seconds left that bounced on the front of the rim and lightly hit the backboard before rattling through the hoop.

Kansas-Seton Hall; Jayhawks -4.5/-4.5; Kansas, 83-79

Myles Powell made a deep, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Seton Hall backers a miracle backdoor cover as Kansas bettors suffered a brutal bad beat.

Gonzaga-Ohio State; Bulldogs -3/-4.5; Gonzaga, 90-84

The Bulldogs blew a 15-0 lead and trailed 67-62 with 6:02 remaining before going on a 16-2 run. The Buckeyes cut the deficit to five with 15 seconds left, but Rui Hachimura hit two free throws and then scored on a breakaway dunk with four seconds left.

Texas Tech-Florida; Red Raiders -1.5/-1; Texas Tech, 69-66

Keenan Evans hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:35 left to put Texas Tech ahead 67-64. Florida’s Egor Koulechov and KeVaughn Allen each missed potential tying 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds.

Michigan-Houston; Wolverines -3/-4; Michigan, 64-63

Jordan Poole hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Michigan after Houston’s Devin Davis missed two free throws with four seconds left. The Wolverines never led by more than three points in the second half.