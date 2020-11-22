NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, unders win; final Raiders prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive end John Simon in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaps from the grasp of New England Patriots defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) fumbles as he is hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Titans at the Ravens, the Packers at the Colts, and the Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:49 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 5-7 against the spread. Five underdogs scored outright upsets, led by the Cowboys (+260 at the Vikings), the Titans (+210 at the Ravens) and the Broncos (+180 vs. the Dolphins). Totals went 7-5 to the under.

Here are the betting results for every game, along with some key boxscore stats (final Chiefs-Raiders prop grades are listed underneath the games):

— Browns 22, Eagles 17 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Browns -2½, under 45½, Browns -135 ML

First-half winners: Browns -½, under 23 (Browns 7-0)

Second-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 21 (Eagles 17-15)

Yards per play: Browns 5.0, Eagles 4.8 (Browns lead 324-315 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 4-14, Eagles 2-12

Fourth downs: Browns 0-2, Eagles 2-2

Turnovers: Browns +2, including an interception return for a TD (3-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 22-10; Eagles never led (tied 7-7)

— Saints 24, Falcons 9 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -3½ (+100), under 49½, Saints -180 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 24 (Saints 10-9)

Second-half winners: Saints -2 (-120), under 24 (Saints 14-0)

Yards per play: Saints 6.1, Falcons 4.2 (Saints lead 378-248 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 4-11, Falcons 2-14

Fourth downs: Saints 1-1, Falcons 2-3

Turnovers: Saints +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 24-9; Falcons 9-3

— Washington 20, Bengals 9 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington -1½, under 47½, Washington -125 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +½ (-120), under 23½ (Bengals 9-7)

Second-half winners: Washington PK, under 24 (Washington 13-0)

Yards per play: Washington 5.3, Bengals 4.1 (Washington leads 325-272 in total yards)

Third downs: Washington 4-13, Bengals 3-13

Fourth downs: Washington 0-0, Bengals 0-2

Turnovers: Washington +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Washington 20-9; Bengals 9-7 (only lead)

Note: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured with Cincinnati leading 9-7 in the third quarter and didn’t return.

— Panthers 20, Lions 0 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3 (+100), under 47½, Panthers +150 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 23½ (Panthers 7-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +3½, under 22½ (Panthers 13-0)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.3, Lions 3.4 (Panthers lead 374-185 in total yards)

Third downs: Panthers 5-15, Lions 3-14

Fourth downs: Panthers 0-0, Lions 1-3

Turnovers: Lions +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 20-0; Lions never led

— Steelers 27, Jaguars 3 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Steelers -10½, under 47½, Steelers -550 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -6½, under 23½ (Steelers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Steelers -4½, under 23 (Steelers 10-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.1, Jaguars 3.7 (Steelers lead 373-206 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 7-17, Jaguars 4-13

Fourth downs: Steelers 1-1, Jaguars 0-1

Turnovers: Steelers +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Steelers 27-3; Jaguars 3-0

— Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT) (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Titans +6, over 50½, Titans +210 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -3½ (+100), under 24½ (Ravens 14-10)

Second-half winners: Titans +2, over 24 (Titans 20-10)

Yards per play: Titans 6.2, Ravens 4.9 (Titans lead 423-306 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 5-12, Ravens 9-15

Fourth downs: Titans 1-1, Ravens 0-0

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Titans 7-0; Ravens 21-10

— Texans 27, Patriots 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +2½ (+100), under 49½, Texans +125 ML

First-half winners: Texans +½, over 23½ (Texans 21-10)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24½ (Patriots 10-6)

Yards per play: Texans 7.1, Patriots 6.6 (Patriots lead 435-399 in total yards)

Third downs: Texans 5-11, Patriots 7-13

Fourth downs: Texans 0-0, Patriots 0-1

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 21-10; Patriots 7-0

— Broncos 20, Dolphins 13 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +4, under 46, Broncos +180 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +2½ (+100), over 22½ (Broncos 13-10)

Second-half winners: Broncos +2½, under 22 (Broncos 7-3)

Yards per play: Broncos 7.3, Dolphins 3.7 (Broncos lead 459-223 in total yards)

Third downs: Broncos 4-12, Dolphins 7-16

Fourth downs: Broncos 1-2, Dolphins 0-0

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Broncos 20-10; Dolphins 7-0

— Chargers 34, Jets 28 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Jets +9½, over 47½, Chargers -450 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -6½, over 23½ (Chargers 24-6)

Second-half winners: Jets +3, over 21½ (Jets 22-10)

Yards per play: Chargers 4.8, Jets 5.3 (Chargers lead 376-292 in total yards)

Third downs: Chargers 9-15, Jets 5-11

Fourth downs: Chargers 0-1, Jets 1-2

Turnovers: Even, including a Chargers interception return for a TD (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 24-6 and 31-13; Jets 6-0

— Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT) (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts -1½, over 52, Colts -120 ML

First-half winners: Packers +½ (-120), over 26 (Packers 28-14)

Second-half winners: Colts -4½, under 27½ (Colts 20-3)

Yards per play: Colts 5.7, Packers 6.4 (Colts lead 420-367 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 6-16, Packers 4-9

Fourth downs: Colts 2-2, Packers 0-1

Turnovers: Colts +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Colts 34-31 and 31-28; Packers 28-14 and 21-7

— Cowboys 31, Vikings 28 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +7 (-120), over 50, Cowboys +260

First-half winners: Cowboys +4½, under 24 (Cowboys 16-7)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +7, over 24½ (Vikings 21-15)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.9, Vikings 7.0 (Vikings lead 430-376 in total yards)

Third downs: Cowboys 5-11, Vikings 6-10

Fourth downs: Cowboys 2-3, Vikings 0-1

Turnovers: Cowboys +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 16-7; Vikings 21-16

— Chiefs 35, Raiders 31 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders +8, over 56½, Chiefs -380 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +4½ (+100), over 27½ (Raiders 17-14)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 30½ (Chiefs 21-14)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.3, Raiders 6.4 (Chiefs lead 460-364 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 5-9, Raiders 6-9

Fourth downs: Chiefs 2-2, Raiders 0-0

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 35-31, 28-24 and 21-17; Raiders 14-7 and 7-0

8:37 p.m.: Final Chiefs-Raiders prop grades:

General props: First score will be a TD (-200); largest lead under 14½ points; longest TD under 44½ yards; won’t be defensive or special teams TD (-360); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-310); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-120); there will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (+240); a team won’t score three straight times (+195); there won’t be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (+350); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+125).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 266½ passing yards (275), over 1½ TD passes (3, -135), will throw an interception (+130); Josh Jacobs under 73½ rushing yards (55), will score a TD (-120); Darren Waller over 5½ receptions (7, +100), over 52½ yards (88), will score a TD (+165); Henry Ruggs under 36½ receiving yards (5), longest reception under 19½ yards (5), won’t score a TD (-400); Nelson Agholor over 35½ receiving yards (88).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes over 319½ passing yards (348), longest completion under 40½ yards (22), under 2½ TD passes (2, +100), will throw an interception (+190), under 18½ rushing yards (16), won’t score a TD (-420); Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 44½ rushing yards (69), will score a TD (+110); Travis Kelce over 6½ receptions (8, +110), over 79½ yards (127), will score a TD (-125); Tyreek Hill over 80½ receiving yards (102), longest reception under 26½ yards (15), will score a TD (-125).

8:28 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 35, Raiders 31. The Raiders cover as 8-point home underdogs, but the Chiefs win outright at -380 ML. The game goes over 56½.

8:24 p.m.: Heartbreak for Raiders fans. Travis Kelce catches a 22-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 35-31 with 28 seconds left.

8:18 p.m.: The Raiders lead. Jason Witten catches a 1-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Chiefs 31-28 with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are now -122 on the live line (Chiefs +100).

8:13 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Raiders are poised to score with second-and-goal at the Kansas City 8. The Chiefs are still -188 on the live line (Raiders +152).

7:58 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Le’Veon Bell scores on a 6-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 28-24 with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225). Bell was +165 to score a TD.

7:43 p.m.: The Raiders have to punt the ball back after Nelson Agholor can’t make a tough catch on a deep ball. The Chiefs have the ball with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 24-21. The Chiefs are favored again on the live line at -130 (Raiders +106), spread -1½, total 57½.

7:39 p.m.: The Raiders are favored for the first time on the live line at -130 (Chiefs +106) after a Chiefs punt. The Raiders have the ball with 13:14 left in the fourth quarter.

7:31 p.m.: And the Raiders take the lead. Darren Waller catches a 3-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Chiefs 24-21 with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -148 on the live line (Raiders +120), spread -2½, total 59½. Waller was +165 to score a TD.

7:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 21, Raiders 17. The Raiders take up the rest of the quarter and are poised to score with second-and-goal at the Kansas City 3. The Chiefs are -178 on the live line (Raiders +144).

7:18 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead after taking up more than half of the third quarter. Edwards-Helaire scores on a 14-yard run, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 21-17 with 6:23 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -5½, total 58½.

6:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -6½, total 30½.

6:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Chiefs 14. First-half winners: Raiders +4½ (+100), over 27½, Raiders +220 ML. An interception by Trayvon Mullen with 19 seconds left preserved the Raiders’ lead going to halftime.

6:26 p.m.: Finally, a break of serve. The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back leading 17-14 with 2:07 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 64½.

6:18 p.m.: The Raiders have to settle for a field goal this time. Daniel Carlson hits a 35-yarder, and the Raiders lead the Chiefs 17-14 with 4:36 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -280 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -4½, total 65½.

6:05 p.m.: We’ve got a track meet. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chiefs tie the Raiders at 14 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -355 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -6½, total 69½. Edwards-Helaire was +110 to score a TD.

5:56 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 14, Chiefs 7. First-quarter winners: Raiders +½ (+110), over 10½ (+100), Raiders +165 ML.

5:53 p.m.: The Raiders look sharp. Nelson Agholor catches a 17-yard TD, and the Raiders take a 14-7 lead on the Chiefs on the final play of the first quarter. The Chiefs are -215 on the live line (Raiders +172), spread -3½, total 66½. Agholor was +230 to score a TD.

5:47 p.m.: Some props that cashed: The first score will be a TD (-200), the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+125).

5:44 p.m.: The Chiefs respond with a 3-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill to tie the Raiders at 7 with 4:01 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -7½, total 61½. Hill was -125 to score a TD.

5:30 p.m.: The Raiders strike first. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the Chiefs with 11:25 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -230 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -4½, total 61½. Jacobs was 7-1 to score the first TD and -120 to score at any point.

5:19 p.m.: The Sunday night game is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-8, 56½, -380) at Raiders (+320), 5:20 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT). Rodrigo Blankenship kicks a 39-yard field goal in overtime, and the Colts cover as 1½-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game goes over 52.

4:50 p.m.: The Packers fumble, and the Colts recover in Green Bay territory.

4:43 p.m.: The Colts and Packers are going to overtime tied at 31.

4:41 p.m.: The Packers tie the Colts at 31 on a field goal with three seconds left.

4:34 p.m.: The Colts punt, and the Packers will get one last chance, trailing 31-28 with 1:25 to play. They start at their 6-yard line with one timeout.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 31, Vikings 28. The Cowboys win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +260 ML. The game goes over 50.

4:24 p.m.: The Cowboys take the lead in the final minutes. Dalton Schultz catches a 2-yard TD, and the Cowboys take a 31-28 lead on the Vikings with 1:37 to play. The Cowboys are -230 on the live line (Vikings +184).

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 34, Jets 28. The Jets cover as 9½-point road underdogs, but the Chargers win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 47½.

4:15 p.m.: The Colts hold the Packers on fourth down with 3:06 to play and will try to run out the clock with a 31-28 lead.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 20, Dolphins 13. The Broncos win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +180 ML. The game stays under 46.

4:04 p.m.: The Colts recovered a fumble on the kickoff and they end up kicking a field goal to take a 31-28 lead over the Packers with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -168 on the live line (Packers +136).

3:58 p.m.: The Colts have tied the Packers at 28 on a field goal with 11:12 to play.

3:56 p.m.: And the Vikings come right back. Justin Jefferson catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Vikings retake the lead on the Cowboys at 28-24 with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are -450 on the live line (Cowboys +330).

3:50 p.m.: The Cowboys come right back. Tony Pollard sprints 42 yards to the end zone, and the Cowboys take a 24-21 lead with 12:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are still favored at -132 on the live line (Cowboys +108).

3:41 p.m.: The Vikings take the lead. Thielen catches a 3-yard TD, and the Vikings lead the Cowboys 21-16 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are -600 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -5½, total 48½.

3:38 p.m.: The Colts are getting back into the game. Jack Doyle catches a 6-yard TD, and the Colts cut the Packers’ lead to 28-25 with 1:59 left in the third quarter (2-point try good). The Packers are -194 on the live line (Colts +156), total 67½.

3:18 p.m.: Adam Thielen catches a 2-yard TD, and the Vikings cut the Cowboys’ lead to 16-14 with 9:50 left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -158 on the live line (Cowboys +128), spread -1½, total 49½.

3:11 p.m.: The Dolphins are in trouble. Melvin Gordon scores on a 20-yard run, and the Broncos extend their lead to 20-10 with 2:31 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are -520 on the live line (Dolphins +370), spread -6½, total 43½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Colts -4½, total 27½

Vikings -7, total 24½

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 16, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Cowboys +4½, under 24, Cowboys +220 ML.

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 28, Colts 14. First-half winners: Packers +½ (-120), over 26.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3, total 21½.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Jets 6. First-half winners: Chargers -6½, over 23½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 22.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Broncos +2½ (+100), over 22½, Broncos +145 ML.

2:29 p.m.: CeeDee Lamb makes a spectacular 4-yard TD grab, and the Cowboys lead the Vikings 13-7 with 4:55 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are -154 on the live line (Cowboys +126), spread -2½, total 49½.

2:26 p.m.: The Packers score again after a Philip Rivers interception to take a 21-7 lead over the Colts with 7:48 left in the second quarter. The Packers are now -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -9½, total 61½.

2:18 p.m.: Aaron Jones bulls into the end zone from two yards out, and the Packers take a 14-7 lead on the Colts with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -192 on the live line (Colts +154), spread -3½, total 56½.

1:56 p.m.: Dalvin Cook scores on a 1-yard run, and the Vikings take a 7-6 lead over the Cowboys with 2:11 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 50½.

1:50 p.m.: Michael Pittman scores on a 45-yard catch and run, and the Colts tie the Packers at 7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -114 on the live line (Packers -106), spread -½, total 58½.

1:24 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Packers (+100) at Colts (-1½, 52, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+260) at Vikings (-7 +100, 50, -310), 1:25 p.m.

1:21 p.m.: Not a good day for over bettors. Six of the seven early games stayed under the total, and the only one that didn’t (Titans-Ravens) went over in overtime.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 22, Eagles 17. The Browns cover as 2½-point home favorites, -135 ML. The game stays under 45½.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 24, Falcons 9. The Saints cover as 3½-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 49½.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT). Derrick Henry scores on a 29-yard run in overtime, and the Titans win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game goes over 50½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Jaguars 3. The Steelers cover as 10½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 27, Patriots 20. The Texans win outright as 2½-point home favorites, +125 ML. The game stays under 49½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 20, Bengals 9. Washington covers as a 1½-point home favorite, -125 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:05 p.m.: The Ravens and Titans are going to overtime tied at 24. The Ravens tied it on a field goal with 18 seconds left.

1:04 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-4, 46, -210) at Broncos (+180), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+375) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -450), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 20, Lions 0. The Panthers win outright easily as 3-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 47½.

12:51 p.m.: The Titans have taken the lead. A.J. Brown breaks multiple tackles on a 14-yard TD catch, and the Titans lead the Ravens 24-21 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

12:50 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal to put their lead back at seven over the Patriots at 27-20 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -450 on the live line (Patriots +330).

12:37 p.m.: The Saints have taken control. Hill runs in from 10 yards out — his second score of the day — and the Saints extend their lead to 24-9 over the Falcons with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -4,500 on the live line (Falcons +1,300), spread -14½, total 42½.

12:31 p.m.: The Titans cut the Ravens’ lead to 21-16 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -480 on the live line (Titans +350).

12:18 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal and lead the Patriots 24-17 with 2:04 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -265 on the live line (Patriots +210), spread -4½, total 55½.

12:04 p.m.: Taysom Hill scores on a QB keeper on fourth-and-goal at the 2, and the Saints extend their lead to 17-9 over the Falcons with 9:11 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -500 on the live line (Falcons +360), spread -7½, total 45½.

12:02 p.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off with an apparent leg injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

11:56 a.m.: The Ravens get some cushion. Mark Andrews catches a 31-yard TD, and the Ravens extend their lead to 21-10 over the Titans with 9:34 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Titans +570), spread -10½, total 51½.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Eagles -1½, total 21

Lions -3½, total 22½

Steelers -4½, total 23

Washington PK, total 24

Ravens -2, total 24

Patriots -4, total 24½

Saints -2 (-120), total 24

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 24.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Patriots 10. First-half winners: Texans +½, over 23½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Titans 10. First-half winners: Ravens -3½ (+100), under 24½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 9, Washington 7. First-half winners: Bengals +½ (-120), under 23½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Steelers -6½, under 23½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Lions 0. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 7, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Browns -½, under 23.

11:05 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. J.K. Dobbins scores on a 2-yard, then the Ravens add the 2-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead on the Titans with 5:17 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -400 on the live line (Titans +300), spread -7½, total 51½. The Ravens trailed 7-0 early but have rallied with two field goals and a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Chase Claypool catches a 31-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Jaguars 10-3 with 7:00 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -1,600 on the live line (Jaguars +820), spread -14½, total 43½.

10:45 a.m.: The Falcons kick a field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the Saints with 13:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -142 on the live line (Falcons +116), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Eagles made a goal-line stand and moved to midfield — then Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a TD. The Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -265 on the live line (Eagles +210), spread -5½, total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots scored, and the Texans responded. The teams are tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -176 on the live line (Texans +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:17 a.m.: Smith was 15-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point for the Titans.

10:15 a.m.: The Titans score first. Jonnu Smith catches a 1-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter. The game is now even (-110 both sides) on the live line, total 52½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Browns total from 47 to 45½

Steelers-Jaguars total from 46 to 47½

Cowboys-Vikings total from 48½ to 50

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Browns 22, Eagles 17 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Browns -2½, under 45½, Browns -135 ML

First-half winners: Browns -½, under 23 (Browns 7-0)

Second-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 21 (Eagles 17-15)

Yards per play: Browns 5.0, Eagles 4.8 (Browns lead 324-315 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 4-14, Eagles 2-12

Fourth downs: Browns 0-2, Eagles 2-2

Turnovers: Browns +2, including an interception return for a TD (3-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 22-10; Eagles never led (tied 7-7)

— Saints 24, Falcons 9 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -3½ (+100), under 49½, Saints -180 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 24 (Saints 10-9)

Second-half winners: Saints -2 (-120), under 24 (Saints 14-0)

Yards per play: Saints 6.1, Falcons 4.2 (Saints lead 378-248 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 4-11, Falcons 2-14

Fourth downs: Saints 1-1, Falcons 2-3

Turnovers: Saints +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 24-9; Falcons 9-3

— Washington 20, Bengals 9 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington -1½, under 47½, Washington -125 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +½ (-120), under 23½ (Bengals 9-7)

Second-half winners: Washington PK, under 24 (Washington 13-0)

Yards per play: Washington 5.3, Bengals 4.1 (Washington leads 325-272 in total yards)

Third downs: Washington 4-13, Bengals 3-13

Fourth downs: Washington 0-0, Bengals 0-2

Turnovers: Washington +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Washington 20-9; Bengals 9-7 (only lead)

Note: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured with Cincinnati leading 9-7 in the third quarter and didn’t return.

— Panthers 20, Lions 0 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3 (+100), under 47½, Panthers +150 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 23½ (Panthers 7-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +3½, under 22½ (Panthers 13-0)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.3, Lions 3.4 (Panthers lead 374-185 in total yards)

Third downs: Panthers 5-15, Lions 3-14

Fourth downs: Panthers 0-0, Lions 1-3

Turnovers: Lions +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 20-0; Lions never led

— Steelers 27, Jaguars 3 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Steelers -10½, under 47½, Steelers -550 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -6½, under 23½ (Steelers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Steelers -4½, under 23 (Steelers 10-0)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.1, Jaguars 3.7 (Steelers lead 373-206 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 7-17, Jaguars 4-13

Fourth downs: Steelers 1-1, Jaguars 0-1

Turnovers: Steelers +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Steelers 27-3; Jaguars 3-0

— Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT) (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Titans +6, over 50½, Titans +210 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -3½ (+100), under 24½ (Ravens 14-10)

Second-half winners: Titans +2, over 24 (Titans 20-10)

Yards per play: Titans 6.2, Ravens 4.9 (Titans lead 423-306 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 5-12, Ravens 9-15

Fourth downs: Titans 1-1, Ravens 0-0

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Titans 7-0; Ravens 21-10

— Texans 27, Patriots 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +2½ (+100), under 49½, Texans +125 ML

First-half winners: Texans +½, over 23½ (Texans 21-10)

Second-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 24½ (Patriots 10-6)

Yards per play: Texans 7.1, Patriots 6.6 (Patriots lead 435-399 in total yards)

Third downs: Texans 5-11, Patriots 7-13

Fourth downs: Texans 0-0, Patriots 0-1

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 21-10; Patriots 7-0

— Broncos 20, Dolphins 13 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +4, under 46, Broncos +180 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +2½ (+100), over 22½ (Broncos 13-10)

Second-half winners: Broncos +2½, under 22 (Broncos 7-3)

Yards per play: Broncos 7.3, Dolphins 3.7 (Broncos lead 459-223 in total yards)

Third downs: Broncos 4-12, Dolphins 7-16

Fourth downs: Broncos 1-2, Dolphins 0-0

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Broncos 20-10; Dolphins 7-0

— Chargers 34, Jets 28 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Jets +9½, over 47½, Chargers -450 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -6½, over 23½ (Chargers 24-6)

Second-half winners: Jets +3, over 21½ (Jets 22-10)

Yards per play: Chargers 4.8, Jets 5.3 (Chargers lead 376-292 in total yards)

Third downs: Chargers 9-15, Jets 5-11

Fourth downs: Chargers 0-1, Jets 1-2

Turnovers: Even, including a Chargers interception return for a TD (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 24-6 and 31-13; Jets 6-0

— Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT) (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts -1½, over 52, Colts -120 ML

First-half winners: Packers +½ (-120), over 26 (Packers 28-14)

Second-half winners: Colts -4½, under 27½ (Colts 20-3)

Yards per play: Colts 5.7, Packers 6.4 (Colts lead 420-367 in total yards)

Third downs: Colts 6-16, Packers 4-9

Fourth downs: Colts 2-2, Packers 0-1

Turnovers: Colts +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Colts 34-31 and 31-28; Packers 28-14 and 21-7

— Cowboys 31, Vikings 28 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +7 (-120), over 50, Cowboys +260

First-half winners: Cowboys +4½, under 24 (Cowboys 16-7)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +7, over 24½ (Vikings 21-15)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.9, Vikings 7.0 (Vikings lead 430-376 in total yards)

Third downs: Cowboys 5-11, Vikings 6-10

Fourth downs: Cowboys 2-3, Vikings 0-1

Turnovers: Cowboys +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 16-7; Vikings 21-16

— Chiefs 35, Raiders 31 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders +8, over 56½, Chiefs -380 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +4½ (+100), over 27½ (Raiders 17-14)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 30½ (Chiefs 21-14)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.3, Raiders 6.4 (Chiefs lead 460-364 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 5-9, Raiders 6-9

Fourth downs: Chiefs 2-2, Raiders 0-0

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 35-31, 28-24 and 21-17; Raiders 14-7 and 7-0

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.