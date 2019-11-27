NFL betting trends for Thanksgiving

The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight Thanksgiving games. The Bills are on an 8-3-1 spread run and are 6-0-2 in their last eight games as underdogs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

■ Chicago (-4½, 37) at Detroit: The Lions have failed to cover their last two games on Thanksgiving. They had covered the previous four, but hadn’t the nine before that on Thanksgiving. Detroit hasn’t covered its last six games, but the Bears are 1-6 against the spread in their past seven games. The under is 14-3 in Bears games since late 2018 and six of the last eight in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Under.

■ Buffalo at Dallas (-6½, 47): The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight Thanksgiving games. The Bills are on an 8-3-1 spread run since late last season. The under is 9-4 in Buffalo’s last 13 games. The Bills are 6-0-2 in their last eight games as underdogs. Edge: Bills and under.

■ New Orleans (-7, 48½) at Atlanta: The Saints are on a 7-2 spread run. Atlanta is 3-1 ATS after dropping the previous five ATS. The Saints had won and covered three meetings before a loss Nov. 10. The under is 12-7 in Falcons games since mid 2018. Edge: Slight to under.

