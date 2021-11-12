NFL betting trends — Week 10: Raiders get edge over Chiefs

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) sheds a tackle by New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) and free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City (-2½, 52½) at Las Vegas: The Chiefs are 4-16 ATS in their past 20 games. Kansas City failed to cover both games against the Raiders last season. The Chiefs’ past four games have gone under the total. Las Vegas is 2-2 ATS at home this season after losing six of eight outright at home last season. Edge: Raiders.

Cleveland at New England (-2½, 45): The Browns are 2-3 straight up and against the spread in their past five games. The Patriots have won and covered their past three games, and four of the past five games have gone over the total. Edge: Patriots.

Detroit at Pittsburgh (-8, 42½): Five of the past six Lions games have gone under the total. The Steelers are 1-4 ATS at home this season and 2-7 ATS in their past nine home games. The under is 5-2-1 in Pittsburgh games this season. Edge: Under and slight to Lions.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-10, 47½): The Jaguars have covered the past three games in the series. Jacksonville is 2-2 ATS on the road this season. The under is 6-2 in Jaguars games this season. The Colts have covered five of their past six games, and the over is 5-1 in that span. Edge: Slight to Colts.

New Orleans at Tennessee (-3, 44½): The Saints are 3-0 ATS as underdogs this season. The Titans have won and covered five straight, and the over is 28-11 in Tennessee games since mid 2019. Edge: Saints and over.

Atlanta at Dallas (-9, 54½): The Falcons are 2-2 as underdogs this season, and four of their past five games have gone over the total. The Cowboys covered seven straight to begin the season before a loss to the Broncos. The over is 5-3 in Dallas games this season. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Tampa Bay (-9½, 51½) at Washington: The Buccaneers are 0-4 ATS on the road. Washington has failed to cover seven of eight games this season, including the past four. The past three Washington games went under the total. Edge: Slight to under.

Buffalo (-12, 47½) at New York Jets: The Bills are 5-3 straight up and ATS this season, but have failed to cover their past three games. The Jets have covered two of the past three meetings. New York is 2-6 straight up and ATS this season and is working on a five-game over streak. Edge: Over and Bills.

Seattle at Green Bay (-3½, 49): The under is 5-0-1 in the past six Seahawks games. The Packers are 7-1 straight up and 8-0 ATS since losing the season opener. The past six Green Bay games have gone under the total. Edge: Under.

Philadelphia at Denver (-2½, 45): The Eagles have covered four of their past five games and are 4-1 ATS on the road this season. The Broncos are on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Eagles.

Carolina at Arizona (-10, 44): The Panthers have dropped five of six straight up and ATS, but Carolina still is 8-1 ATS in its past nine games as a road underdog. The Panthers are on a 10-2 under run. The Cardinals are 8-11-1 ATS in games after Week 7 since 2019. Arizona is 3-6 ATS in its past nine games as a home favorite, and the under is 15-9 in Cardinals games since 2020. Edge: Slight to Panthers and under.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 53): The Vikings have covered their past three road games and five of their past seven overall. The road team has covered in the past five Minnesota games. The under is 4-2 in the Vikings’ past six games after an extended over trend before that. The over is 3-1 in the past four Chargers games after unders in the first four games of the season. Edge: Vikings.

Monday

Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 49) at San Francisco: The 49ers have won the past four meetings outright. The Rams are 2-2 ATS on the road this season and are on a 7-3 under run. San Francisco is 1-8 ATS in their past nine home games. Edge: Slight to 49ers and over.

