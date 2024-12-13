NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edge for Falcons-Raiders
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Commanders (-7½, 44) at Saints: Washington ended an 0-3 skid against the spread with a blowout of Tennessee in its last outing. New Orleans is on a 2-7 ATS skid and did not cover any of the three games earlier this season when quarterback Derek Carr was out. The Commanders are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Commanders and slight to over.
Dolphins at Texans (-3, 47): Miami has won four of five (3-2 ATS), while Houston is 2-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.
Jets (-3½, 40½) at Jaguars: New York is on a 2-8 ATS skid, while Jacksonville is on a 5-1-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Jets 6-2, Jaguars 6-3). Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.
Bengals (-5½, 46) at Titans: Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS on the road this season, while Tennessee is 2-11 ATS this season, including 0-6 at home. The Bengals are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Bengals and slight to over.
Ravens (-16½, 42½) at Giants: Baltimore is on a 1-3 ATS skid, but New York is on a 1-7 ATS skid, though it did cover last week. Edge: Slight to Ravens.
Chiefs (-4½, 42½) at Browns: Kansas City is on an 0-7 ATS skid despite winning all but one of those games. Cleveland is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Browns.
Cowboys at Panthers (-2½, 43): Dallas is on a 2-6 ATS skid, while Carolina has covered five straight, despite losing the past three straight-up. The Panthers are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Panthers and over.
Steelers at Eagles (-5, 43½): Pittsburgh is on a 14-3 ATS run as an underdog, including 5-0 this season, and is on a 7-1 ATS run overall. Philadelphia is on a 1-7 ATS skid at home. The Steelers are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Steelers and slight to over.
Bills at Lions (-2½, 54½): Buffalo is on a 6-2 ATS run, but Detroit remains on an extended 35-14-1 ATS run, though it has failed to cover two straight. Both teams are on over runs (Bills 6-2, Lions 6-3-1). Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
Colts at Broncos (-4, 44): Indianapolis is on a 1-4 ATS skid overall but is 5-1 ATS on the road this season. Denver is on a 9-2 ATS run and a 7-2 over run. Edge: Broncos and over.
Buccaneers at Chargers (-3, 45½): Tampa Bay is on a 4-1 ATS run and is on a 10-4 ATS run as an underdog in the regular season. Los Angeles is on a 6-1 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.
Patriots at Cardinals (-6, 46): New England is on a 4-2 ATS run. Arizona is on a 5-2 ATS run, but has lost three in a row straight-up, including twice as the favorite. Edge: Patriots.
Packers (-2½, 46½) at Seahawks: Green Bay has covered three straight but was on an 0-4 ATS skid before that. Seattle has won and covered four straight but is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.
Monday
Falcons (-4, 44) at Raiders: Atlanta has lost and failed to cover four straight. The Raiders have lost nine straight (3-6 ATS). Both teams are on small under runs (Falcons 5-2, Raiders 2-0). Edge: Slight to under.
Bears at Vikings (-7, 44): Chicago has lost seven straight (2-4-1 ATS). Minnesota is 3-4-1 ATS since a 5-0 ATS start to the season. Edge: Slight to Vikings.