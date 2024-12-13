NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edge for Falcons-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores on a 13-yard touchdown run between Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) and safety Josh Metellus (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Sunday

Commanders (-7½, 44) at Saints: Washington ended an 0-3 skid against the spread with a blowout of Tennessee in its last outing. New Orleans is on a 2-7 ATS skid and did not cover any of the three games earlier this season when quarterback Derek Carr was out. The Commanders are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Commanders and slight to over.

Dolphins at Texans (-3, 47): Miami has won four of five (3-2 ATS), while Houston is 2-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Jets (-3½, 40½) at Jaguars: New York is on a 2-8 ATS skid, while Jacksonville is on a 5-1-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Jets 6-2, Jaguars 6-3). Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.

Bengals (-5½, 46) at Titans: Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS on the road this season, while Tennessee is 2-11 ATS this season, including 0-6 at home. The Bengals are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Bengals and slight to over.

Ravens (-16½, 42½) at Giants: Baltimore is on a 1-3 ATS skid, but New York is on a 1-7 ATS skid, though it did cover last week. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Chiefs (-4½, 42½) at Browns: Kansas City is on an 0-7 ATS skid despite winning all but one of those games. Cleveland is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Cowboys at Panthers (-2½, 43): Dallas is on a 2-6 ATS skid, while Carolina has covered five straight, despite losing the past three straight-up. The Panthers are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Panthers and over.

Steelers at Eagles (-5, 43½): Pittsburgh is on a 14-3 ATS run as an underdog, including 5-0 this season, and is on a 7-1 ATS run overall. Philadelphia is on a 1-7 ATS skid at home. The Steelers are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Steelers and slight to over.

Bills at Lions (-2½, 54½): Buffalo is on a 6-2 ATS run, but Detroit remains on an extended 35-14-1 ATS run, though it has failed to cover two straight. Both teams are on over runs (Bills 6-2, Lions 6-3-1). Edge: Over and slight to Lions.

Colts at Broncos (-4, 44): Indianapolis is on a 1-4 ATS skid overall but is 5-1 ATS on the road this season. Denver is on a 9-2 ATS run and a 7-2 over run. Edge: Broncos and over.

Buccaneers at Chargers (-3, 45½): Tampa Bay is on a 4-1 ATS run and is on a 10-4 ATS run as an underdog in the regular season. Los Angeles is on a 6-1 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Patriots at Cardinals (-6, 46): New England is on a 4-2 ATS run. Arizona is on a 5-2 ATS run, but has lost three in a row straight-up, including twice as the favorite. Edge: Patriots.

Packers (-2½, 46½) at Seahawks: Green Bay has covered three straight but was on an 0-4 ATS skid before that. Seattle has won and covered four straight but is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.

Monday

Falcons (-4, 44) at Raiders: Atlanta has lost and failed to cover four straight. The Raiders have lost nine straight (3-6 ATS). Both teams are on small under runs (Falcons 5-2, Raiders 2-0). Edge: Slight to under.

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44): Chicago has lost seven straight (2-4-1 ATS). Minnesota is 3-4-1 ATS since a 5-0 ATS start to the season. Edge: Slight to Vikings.