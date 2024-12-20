NFL betting trends — Week 16: Edge for Jaguars-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs past New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Saturday

Texans at Chiefs (-3½, 42): Houston is on a 3-1-1 run against the spread and is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Kansas City covered last week to end an 0-7 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Texans 9-3-1, Chiefs 8-4). Edge: Texans and under.

Steelers at Ravens (-6, 45): Pittsburgh has won and covered four straight in this series, including winning 18-16 on Nov. 17 without scoring a touchdown. The Steelers are on a 14-4 ATS run as underdogs, including 5-1 this season, and are on a 7-2 ATS run overall this season. Baltimore is on a 2-4-1 ATS skid at home. The past eight meetings in this series have gone under. Edge: Steelers and under.

Sunday

Jaguars at Raiders (-1, 40½): Jacksonvile has won two of its past eight games but is 5-2-1 ATS. The Raiders have lost 10 straight (3-6-1 ATS). Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Browns at Bengals (-8½, 47): Cleveland is on a 3-9 ATS skid. Cincinnati has won and covered two straight but is a puzzling 1-5 ATS at home this season. Edge: Bengals.

Lions (-6½, 48) at Bears: Chicago has covered three straight in this series, including in the excruciating Thanksgiving loss this season that got coach Matt Eberflus fired. But the Bears have been terrible in the two games under interim coach Thomas Brown, being outscored 68-25. Detroit has failed to cover three straight, but is still on an extended 35-13 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Lions.

Cardinals (-4½, 47) at Panthers: Arizona is on a 6-2 ATS run and ended a three-game straight-up losing streak last week. Carolina had a 5-0 ATS win streak snapped last week. The Panthers are on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Over.

Eagles (-3½, 45½) at Commanders: Philadelphia is on a 10-game winning streak (7-3 ATS), including a 26-18 victory over Washington on Nov. 14. The Commanders are on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Eagles.

Giants at Falcons (-8½, 42): Both teams are on ATS skids (New York 1-8, Atlanta 0-4-1). The Falcons are on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Titans at Colts (-4, 42½): Indianapolis has won and covered three straight in this series, including a 20-17 upset win Oct. 13, but the Colts are on a 1-5 ATS skid overall. Tennessee is 2-12 ATS this season. Both teams are on over runs (Titans 8-4, Colts 4-1). Edge: Over.

Rams (-3, 46½) at Jets: Los Angeles is on a 6-2 ATS run. New York has covered two straight but is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. The Jets are on a 7-1 over run. Edge: Rams and over.

Vikings (-3, 42) at Seahawks: Minnesota is 9-4-1 ATS this season but only 3-2-1 on the road. Seattle had won and covered four straight before last week’s home loss to Green Bay. The Seahawks are on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Vikings.

Patriots at Bills (-14, 46½): The AFC East rivals will play twice in the final three weeks of the season. New England surprisingly covered both meetings last season, including an outright win at home. But Buffalo is on a 7-2 ATS run this season. Both teams are on over runs (Patriots 6-2, Bills 7-2). Edge: Over and slight to Bills.

49ers at Dolphins (PK, 45): San Francisco is on a 1-5 ATS skid overall and a 1-5 ATS skid on the road. Miami is on an 0-3 ATS skid and is 2-5 ATS at home this season. The Dolphins are on a 5-0 over run at home. Edge: Slight to over.

Buccaneers (-4, 48½) at Cowboys: Tampa Bay is on a 5-1 ATS run overall and is on a 12-3 ATS run on the road in the regular season. Dallas has won and covered three of four. Both teams are on over runs (Buccaneers 8-3, Cowboys 4-1). Edge: Over and Buccaneers.

Monday

Saints at Packers (-14, 42½): New Orleans is on a 3-2 ATS run after an 0-5 ATS skid. Green Bay is on a 4-0 ATS run. The Saints are on a 3-0 under run. Edge: Slight to Packers and under.