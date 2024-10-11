NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Steelers-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for the end zone in front of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Steelers (-3, 36½) at Raiders: Pittsburgh has won and covered this matchup the past two seasons. The Steelers had been on a 6-0 run against the spread before dropping their last two. The Raiders have alternated wins and losses straight-up and ATS this season after a 6-1-1 ATS run to end last season. Pittsburgh is on a 5-1 under run in the regular season. Edge: Steelers and slight to under.

Jaguars vs. Bears (-1½, 44½) (at London): Chicago is on a 10-3-1 ATS run, including 4-1 this season. The Bears are also on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.

Commanders at Ravens (-6½, 52): Washington has won and covered four straight since its season-opening loss, while Baltimore has won and covered three straight after starting 0-2. Both teams are 4-1 to the over this season, and the Ravens are on an 11-5 over run in the regular season. Edge: Over.

Cardinals at Packers (-5, 47½): Arizona is on a 3-0 ATS run on the road, including 2-0 this season, while Green Bay is on a 5-2 ATS run at home. The Packers are on a 10-4 over run. Edge: Over.

Texans (-7, 38) at Patriots: Houston covered last week to end a five-game ATS skid, while New England hasn’t won or covered since the opener. The Texans are on a 10-3 under run, including four straight. Edge: Under.

Buccaneers (-3½, 41½) at Saints: The road team has won and covered the past four meetings in this series. Tampa Bay is on a 12-6 ATS run overall and a 9-3 ATS run on the road. New Orleans is on an 0-3 ATS skid. Edge: Buccaneers.

Browns at Eagles (-9, 42½): Cleveland is 1-4 straight-up and ATS this season with three straight losses. Philadelphia is on a 6-1 over run at home. Edge: Eagles and over.

Colts at Titans (-2½, 43): Indianapolis won and covered both meetings with Tennessee last season, though the Colts are on an 0-3-1 ATS skid on the road. The Titans are on a 4-9-1 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Chargers (-3, 36) at Broncos: Denver is on a 7-3 ATS run against Los Angeles and has won five straight against the Chargers at Mile High (4-0-1 ATS). The Broncos have also won and covered three straight this season, while the Chargers are on a 4-9 ATS skid. Los Angeles is on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Broncos and under.

Falcons (-6, 47) at Panthers: One of Carolina’s two wins last season came in this spot, at home against Atlanta, but the Panthers are on a 5-16-1 ATS skid overall, including 1-4 this season. Carolina is 4-1 to the over this season. Edge: Falcons and slight to over.

Lions (-3, 52) at Cowboys: Detroit is on an extended 26-8 ATS run, including 9-2 in its past 11. Dallas is on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Lions.

Bengals (-3½, 48) at Giants: Cincinnati is on a 5-8-1 ATS skid, including 2-3 this season, though the road team has covered in every Bengals game this season. New York is on a 3-0 ATS run. Cincinnati is on an 11-3 over run. Edge: Giants and over.

Monday

Bills (-2, 40½) at Jets: New York is on a 3-1 ATS run in this series, and Buffalo is on a 2-7 ATS skid on the road. The Bills are on a 10-5 under run, including 3-2 this season, and the last five games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under and Jets.