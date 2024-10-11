NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Steelers-Raiders
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Steelers (-3, 36½) at Raiders: Pittsburgh has won and covered this matchup the past two seasons. The Steelers had been on a 6-0 run against the spread before dropping their last two. The Raiders have alternated wins and losses straight-up and ATS this season after a 6-1-1 ATS run to end last season. Pittsburgh is on a 5-1 under run in the regular season. Edge: Steelers and slight to under.
Jaguars vs. Bears (-1½, 44½) (at London): Chicago is on a 10-3-1 ATS run, including 4-1 this season. The Bears are also on a 10-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.
Commanders at Ravens (-6½, 52): Washington has won and covered four straight since its season-opening loss, while Baltimore has won and covered three straight after starting 0-2. Both teams are 4-1 to the over this season, and the Ravens are on an 11-5 over run in the regular season. Edge: Over.
Cardinals at Packers (-5, 47½): Arizona is on a 3-0 ATS run on the road, including 2-0 this season, while Green Bay is on a 5-2 ATS run at home. The Packers are on a 10-4 over run. Edge: Over.
Texans (-7, 38) at Patriots: Houston covered last week to end a five-game ATS skid, while New England hasn’t won or covered since the opener. The Texans are on a 10-3 under run, including four straight. Edge: Under.
Buccaneers (-3½, 41½) at Saints: The road team has won and covered the past four meetings in this series. Tampa Bay is on a 12-6 ATS run overall and a 9-3 ATS run on the road. New Orleans is on an 0-3 ATS skid. Edge: Buccaneers.
Browns at Eagles (-9, 42½): Cleveland is 1-4 straight-up and ATS this season with three straight losses. Philadelphia is on a 6-1 over run at home. Edge: Eagles and over.
Colts at Titans (-2½, 43): Indianapolis won and covered both meetings with Tennessee last season, though the Colts are on an 0-3-1 ATS skid on the road. The Titans are on a 4-9-1 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Colts.
Chargers (-3, 36) at Broncos: Denver is on a 7-3 ATS run against Los Angeles and has won five straight against the Chargers at Mile High (4-0-1 ATS). The Broncos have also won and covered three straight this season, while the Chargers are on a 4-9 ATS skid. Los Angeles is on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Broncos and under.
Falcons (-6, 47) at Panthers: One of Carolina’s two wins last season came in this spot, at home against Atlanta, but the Panthers are on a 5-16-1 ATS skid overall, including 1-4 this season. Carolina is 4-1 to the over this season. Edge: Falcons and slight to over.
Lions (-3, 52) at Cowboys: Detroit is on an extended 26-8 ATS run, including 9-2 in its past 11. Dallas is on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Lions.
Bengals (-3½, 48) at Giants: Cincinnati is on a 5-8-1 ATS skid, including 2-3 this season, though the road team has covered in every Bengals game this season. New York is on a 3-0 ATS run. Cincinnati is on an 11-3 over run. Edge: Giants and over.
Monday
Bills (-2, 40½) at Jets: New York is on a 3-1 ATS run in this series, and Buffalo is on a 2-7 ATS skid on the road. The Bills are on a 10-5 under run, including 3-2 this season, and the last five games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under and Jets.