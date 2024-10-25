NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is taken down by Raiders defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Chiefs (-9½, 41½) at Raiders: The road team has covered the past four meetings in this series. Kansas City is 4-0 straight-up at Allegiant Stadium and has covered three straight there. The Chiefs are also on a 7-0 run against the spread on the road and are on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Under and Chiefs.

Titans at Lions (-11½, 45): Tennessee is on a 4-11-1 ATS skid, including 1-5 this season, while Detroit is on a 31-12 ATS run, including 5-1 this season. The Lions are also on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Lions and over.

Ravens (-9, 44½) at Browns: Cleveland had covered three of the past four meetings in this series, but the Browns are 2-5 ATS this season. Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS since an 0-2 start. The Ravens are also on an 8-2 over run in the regular season. Edge: Ravens and over.

Packers (-4, 49½) at Jaguars: Green Bay is on a 5-0 ATS run on the road. Both teams are on over runs (Packers 10-5-1, Jaguars 4-1). Edge: Over and slight to Packers.

Colts at Texans (-5½, 45): Houston won but didn’t cover against Indianapolis in the season opener. The Texans are on a 3-6 ATS skid at home in the regular season, while the Colts are 6-1 ATS this season, including five straight. Houston is on a 15-6 under run. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Cardinals at Dolphins (-5, 46): Arizona is on a 6-3 ATS run, while Miami is on a 1-8 ATS skid. The Dolphins are also on a 9-2 under run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Cardinals and under.

Falcons (-2½, 45) at Buccaneers: Atlanta has covered four of the past five meetings in this series, including a 36-30 overtime thriller Oct. 3. The Falcons are also on a 9-1 ATS run on the road. Tampa Bay is on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Falcons and over.

Bears (-3, 43) at Commanders: Chicago is 5-1 ATS this season, but Washington is 5-0-1 ATS. Both teams are on over runs (Bears 3-0, Commanders 11-4). Edge: Over and slight to Commanders.

Jets (-7, 41) at Patriots: New York trounced New England 24-3 on Sept. 19, but both teams are on ATS skids (Jets 0-4, Patriots 0-5-1). The under is on a 6-1 run in this series. Edge: Under.

Bills (-3, 47) at Seahawks: Buffalo is 1-2 ATS on the road this season, but Seattle is 2-4-1 ATS overall this season. The Seahawks are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Saints at Chargers (-7½, 40½): New Orleans is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Los Angeles is on a 16-4-1 under run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Under.

Eagles at Bengals (-3, 48): Philadelphia is 3-1 ATS away from home this season, and the road team is 7-0 ATS in Cincinnati games this season. The Eagles are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Eagles and slight to under.

Panthers at Broncos (-10½, 41½): Carolina is on a 5-17-2 ATS skid, including 1-6 this season, while Denver is on a 4-1 ATS surge. Both teams are on over runs (Panthers 5-2, Broncos 7-4). Edge: Broncos and over.

Cowboys at 49ers (-4½, 47½): San Francisco has won and covered three straight in this series, including twice in the playoffs. Dallas is on a 3-8 ATS skid overall. Edge: 49ers.

Monday

Giants at Steelers (-6, 36½): Pittsburgh is on an 8-2 ATS run in the regular season. New York is on a 16-6 under run, including 6-1 this season. Edge: Steelers and under.