NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Chiefs (-9½, 41½) at Raiders: The road team has covered the past four meetings in this series. Kansas City is 4-0 straight-up at Allegiant Stadium and has covered three straight there. The Chiefs are also on a 7-0 run against the spread on the road and are on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Under and Chiefs.
Titans at Lions (-11½, 45): Tennessee is on a 4-11-1 ATS skid, including 1-5 this season, while Detroit is on a 31-12 ATS run, including 5-1 this season. The Lions are also on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Lions and over.
Ravens (-9, 44½) at Browns: Cleveland had covered three of the past four meetings in this series, but the Browns are 2-5 ATS this season. Baltimore is 4-0-1 ATS since an 0-2 start. The Ravens are also on an 8-2 over run in the regular season. Edge: Ravens and over.
Packers (-4, 49½) at Jaguars: Green Bay is on a 5-0 ATS run on the road. Both teams are on over runs (Packers 10-5-1, Jaguars 4-1). Edge: Over and slight to Packers.
Colts at Texans (-5½, 45): Houston won but didn’t cover against Indianapolis in the season opener. The Texans are on a 3-6 ATS skid at home in the regular season, while the Colts are 6-1 ATS this season, including five straight. Houston is on a 15-6 under run. Edge: Colts and slight to under.
Cardinals at Dolphins (-5, 46): Arizona is on a 6-3 ATS run, while Miami is on a 1-8 ATS skid. The Dolphins are also on a 9-2 under run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Cardinals and under.
Falcons (-2½, 45) at Buccaneers: Atlanta has covered four of the past five meetings in this series, including a 36-30 overtime thriller Oct. 3. The Falcons are also on a 9-1 ATS run on the road. Tampa Bay is on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Falcons and over.
Bears (-3, 43) at Commanders: Chicago is 5-1 ATS this season, but Washington is 5-0-1 ATS. Both teams are on over runs (Bears 3-0, Commanders 11-4). Edge: Over and slight to Commanders.
Jets (-7, 41) at Patriots: New York trounced New England 24-3 on Sept. 19, but both teams are on ATS skids (Jets 0-4, Patriots 0-5-1). The under is on a 6-1 run in this series. Edge: Under.
Bills (-3, 47) at Seahawks: Buffalo is 1-2 ATS on the road this season, but Seattle is 2-4-1 ATS overall this season. The Seahawks are on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over.
Saints at Chargers (-7½, 40½): New Orleans is on a 1-4 ATS skid. Los Angeles is on a 16-4-1 under run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Under.
Eagles at Bengals (-3, 48): Philadelphia is 3-1 ATS away from home this season, and the road team is 7-0 ATS in Cincinnati games this season. The Eagles are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Eagles and slight to under.
Panthers at Broncos (-10½, 41½): Carolina is on a 5-17-2 ATS skid, including 1-6 this season, while Denver is on a 4-1 ATS surge. Both teams are on over runs (Panthers 5-2, Broncos 7-4). Edge: Broncos and over.
Cowboys at 49ers (-4½, 47½): San Francisco has won and covered three straight in this series, including twice in the playoffs. Dallas is on a 3-8 ATS skid overall. Edge: 49ers.
Monday
Giants at Steelers (-6, 36½): Pittsburgh is on an 8-2 ATS run in the regular season. New York is on a 16-6 under run, including 6-1 this season. Edge: Steelers and under.