NFL conference championship betting trends: Edges for both games

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Commanders at Eagles (-6, 47½): The teams split their regular-season meetings straight-up and against the spread. Philadelphia covered as a 4½-point home favorite in a 26-18 win Nov. 14, and Washington scored a 36-33 upset as a 4-point home underdog Dec. 22. The Commanders are on a 12-5-1 run ATS this season and are on a 5-1-1 ATS run as underdogs, with the only loss being at the Eagles. Philadelphia is on a 10-4 ATS overall, but is on a 5-8 ATS skid at home. The Commanders are on a 4-1 under run on the road, and the Eagles are on a 5-2 under run at home. Edge: Commanders and slight to under.

Bills at Chiefs (-1½, 49): The recent history of this matchup is well-known. Buffalo has won and covered four straight against Kansas City in the regular season, three on the road, one at home, but the Chiefs have won and covered all three playoff meetings, two at home, one on the road. The Bills haven’t won a road playoff game since the 1992 season. The Chiefs, seeking a third straight Super Bowl title, have won eight straight playoff games (6-2 ATS). Kansas City is on under runs of 6-1 and 11-5. Edge: Chiefs and under.

