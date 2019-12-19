56°F
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 11:52 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under through Week 15 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST; ATS; O/U

Buffalo; 9-4-1; 3-11

New England; 8-6; 5-9

Miami; 7-7; 7-7

New York Jets; 5-9; 7-7

AFC NORTH; ATS; O/U

Pittsburgh; 9-5; 3-11

Baltimore; 8-6; 8-6

Cleveland; 5-8-1; 7-7

Cincinnati; 5-9; 5-9

AFC SOUTH; ATS; O/U

Tennessee; 7-6-1; 8-6

Houston; 7-7; 6-8

Indianapolis; 6-6-2; 8-6

Jacksonville; 6-8; 7-7

AFC WEST; ATS; O/U

Kansas City; 9-5; 7-7

Denver; 8-6; 6-8

Oakland; 6-8; 7-7

Los Angeles Chargers; 4-8-2; 6-8

NFC EAST; ATS; O/U

Dallas; 8-6; 9-5

Washington; 6-8; 6-8

New York Giants; 6-8; 8-6

Philadelphia; 5-9; 7-7

NFC NORTH; ATS; O/U

Green Bay; 9-5; 6-8

Minnesota; 8-6; 8-6

Detroit; 5-9; 9-5

Chicago; 4-10; 5-9

NFC SOUTH; ATS; O/U

New Orleans; 9-5; 7-7

Carolina; 6-7-1; 10-4

Atlanta; 6-8; 6-8

Tampa Bay; 5-8-1; 11-3

NFC WEST; ATS; O/U

Los Angeles Rams; 9-5; 5-9

San Francisco; 8-5-1; 7-7

Arizona; 8-5-1; 8-6

Seattle; 7-6-1; 8-6

