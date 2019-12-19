NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Bills are an NFL-leading 9-4-1 ATS, followed by five teams at 9-5 in the Rams, Saints, Chiefs, Steelers and Packers. The Bears are an NFL-worst 4-10 ATS.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under through Week 15 of the NFL season.
AFC EAST; ATS; O/U
Buffalo; 9-4-1; 3-11
New England; 8-6; 5-9
Miami; 7-7; 7-7
New York Jets; 5-9; 7-7
— —
AFC NORTH; ATS; O/U
Pittsburgh; 9-5; 3-11
Baltimore; 8-6; 8-6
Cleveland; 5-8-1; 7-7
Cincinnati; 5-9; 5-9
— —
AFC SOUTH; ATS; O/U
Tennessee; 7-6-1; 8-6
Houston; 7-7; 6-8
Indianapolis; 6-6-2; 8-6
Jacksonville; 6-8; 7-7
— —
AFC WEST; ATS; O/U
Kansas City; 9-5; 7-7
Denver; 8-6; 6-8
Oakland; 6-8; 7-7
Los Angeles Chargers; 4-8-2; 6-8
— —
NFC EAST; ATS; O/U
Dallas; 8-6; 9-5
Washington; 6-8; 6-8
New York Giants; 6-8; 8-6
Philadelphia; 5-9; 7-7
— —
NFC NORTH; ATS; O/U
Green Bay; 9-5; 6-8
Minnesota; 8-6; 8-6
Detroit; 5-9; 9-5
Chicago; 4-10; 5-9
— —
NFC SOUTH; ATS; O/U
New Orleans; 9-5; 7-7
Carolina; 6-7-1; 10-4
Atlanta; 6-8; 6-8
Tampa Bay; 5-8-1; 11-3
— —
NFC WEST; ATS; O/U
Los Angeles Rams; 9-5; 5-9
San Francisco; 8-5-1; 7-7
Arizona; 8-5-1; 8-6
Seattle; 7-6-1; 8-6