NFL records against the spread, over-under
Green Bay and Seattle each moved to 3-0 against the spread in Week 3, the final two NFL teams with perfect spread records this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|2-1
|3-0
|Miami
|2-1
|1-2
|New England
|2-1
|2-1
|New York Jets
|0-4
|3-1
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|2-1
|0-3
|Cincinnati
|2-1
|1-2
|Pittsburgh
|2-1
|2-1
|Cleveland
|1-2
|2-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|2-1
|1-2
|Jacksonville
|2-1
|2-1
|Houston
|0-3
|2-1
|Tennessee
|0-3
|2-1
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|3-1
|2-2
|Kansas City
|2-1
|1-2
|Las Vegas
|2-1
|3-0
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-1
|0-3
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|1-2
|1-2
|Washington
|1-2
|2-1
|Dallas
|0-3
|2-1
|Philadelphia
|0-3
|2-1
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|3-0
|3-0
|Chicago
|2-1
|2-1
|Minnesota
|1-2
|2-1
|Detroit
|1-2
|2-1
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Tampa Bay
|2-1
|2-1
|Atlanta
|1-2
|3-0
|Carolina
|1-2
|2-1
|New Orleans
|1-2
|3-0
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Seattle
|3-0
|3-0
|Arizona
|2-1
|0-3
|Los Angeles Rams
|2-1
|2-1
|San Francisco
|2-1
|2-1