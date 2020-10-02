94°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 11:41 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 2-1 3-0
Miami 2-1 1-2
New England 2-1 2-1
New York Jets 0-4 3-1
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 2-1 0-3
Cincinnati 2-1 1-2
Pittsburgh 2-1 2-1
Cleveland 1-2 2-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 2-1 1-2
Jacksonville 2-1 2-1
Houston 0-3 2-1
Tennessee 0-3 2-1
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 3-1 2-2
Kansas City 2-1 1-2
Las Vegas 2-1 3-0
Los Angeles Chargers 2-1 0-3
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 1-2 1-2
Washington 1-2 2-1
Dallas 0-3 2-1
Philadelphia 0-3 2-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 3-0 3-0
Chicago 2-1 2-1
Minnesota 1-2 2-1
Detroit 1-2 2-1
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Tampa Bay 2-1 2-1
Atlanta 1-2 3-0
Carolina 1-2 2-1
New Orleans 1-2 3-0
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Seattle 3-0 3-0
Arizona 2-1 0-3
Los Angeles Rams 2-1 2-1
San Francisco 2-1 2-1
