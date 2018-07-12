Phil Hellmuth wins record 15th WSOP bracelet

The Poker Brat won his 15th bracelet — and first since 2015 — in the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ‘em tournament at the Rio Convention Center.

Phil Hellmuth during the World Series of Poker Main Event at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Phil Hellmuth added to his record haul of World Series of Poker bracelets Wednesday night.

The victory was worth $485,082 and pushed Hellmuth’s career tournament earnings to more than $22.8 million.

Hellmuth, who turns 54 on Monday, is the only player with more than 10 bracelets.

Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey each have 10. Johnny Moss has nine, Erik Seidel has eight and Billy Baxter and Men Nguyen have seven apiece.

