Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump is a -150 betting favorite at BetOnline to win the presidential debate Thursday over President Joe Biden, a +110 underdog.

FILE - CNN anchors Jake Tapper, left, and Dana Bash, right, speaking to members of the audience before the start of the CNN Republican presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2024. Joe Biden and Donald Trump won't be alone at the debate Thursday, June 27. Moderators Bash and Tapper of CNN will be on camera, too, and there's a lot on the line for their network as it fights for relevance in a changing media environment. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Signage outside the media file center for the upcoming presidential debate is seen near the CNN Techwood campus in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are slated to meet at the first debate of 2024 hosted by CNN. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

This combination of photos taken in Columbia, S.C. shows former President Donald Trump, left, on Feb. 24, 2024, and President Joe Biden on Jan. 27, 2024. The clash between Biden and Trump on Thursday, June 27, may be the most consequential presidential debate in decades. Biden is desperately seeking momentum amid pervasive concerns about his age and leadership on key foreign and domestic policies. Trump will step onto the stage brimming with confidence, despite his status as the only presidential debate participant ever convicted of a felony. (AP Photo)

Former President Donald Trump is a -150 betting favorite at BetOnline to win the presidential debate Thursday over President Joe Biden, a +110 underdog.

The debate winner, which will be determined by a CNN poll, is one of 47 props posted at BetOnline.ag — an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S. — for the event that will help shape the race for the 47th presidency.

There are props on the number of interruptions, nonfacts and gaffes, which topics and buzzwords will be mentioned first and more.

Here is a sampling:

— Will the candidates shake hands before or after the debate? Yes pays 7-1.

— The viewership, according to Nielsen Ratings, has an over-under total of 80.5 million viewers.

— How many nonfacts will be said by Trump (according to Washington Post fact checker blog)? The over-under total is 15½.

— How many nonfacts will be said by Biden? The total is 9½.

— The over-under for length of Biden’s longest pause is 4½ seconds.

— The over-under for how many gaffes/mix-ups Biden will have is 2½.

— How many times will the moderator ask to stay on topic? The over-under is 7½.

— How many times will the moderator call for order? The over-under is 4½.

— Will the debate exceed 90 minutes? Yes is a -200 favorite, and no is a +150 underdog.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $200 to win $100 if the debate exceeds 90 minutes. A positive number represents how much a person would profit from a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $150 on a $100 bet if the debate lasted less than 90 minutes.

— Which candidate will be the first to suggest the other candidate is “on drugs”? Trump is a -700 favorite, and Biden is a 4-1 underdog.

— Which candidate will be the first to say “shut up” to the other candidate? Biden is -150, and Trump is +110.

— What will be the first topic of the debate? Economy is the +150 favorite, followed by foreign policy at +275, healthcare at 3-1 and immigration at +350.

— Which will happen? Trump to be warned/scolded by the moderator is -200. Biden to say “shut up” is 3-1. Biden to lose his footing, and Trump says “drill, baby, drill” are each 10-1. Biden falls asleep or has a five-second brain freeze are each 12-1. Either man to walk off is 14-1. Trump to sniff five times during one response is 14-1.

— Which nickname will be said first by Trump? “Sleepy Joe” is a +110 favorite, followed by “Crooked Hillary” at +140, “Fake Tapper” at 5-1 and “Crazy Jack Smith” at 10-1. CNN’s Jake Tapper will co-moderate the event, and Jack Smith is the special counsel in two investigations of Trump.

— How many times will Biden say “folks”? The over-under is 4½.

— How many times will Trump say “fake news”? The over-under is 1½.

— How many times will Trump say “stolen” or “rigged”? The over-under is 3½.

— How many times will Hunter Biden be mentioned? The over-under is 2½.

— How many times will “Putin” be said? The over-under is 7½.

— What will be Trump’s final word? “Again” is 3-1, “America” and “you” are each +350, “night” is 4-1, “bye,” “go,” “great” and “this” are each 6-1, and “Biden” is 10-1.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.