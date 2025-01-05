Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings
Professional handicapper Chip Chirimbes won the Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge contest with an impressive record against the spread.
Chirimbes, who was second in last year’s contest, went 10-3-2 against the spread and hit his best best of Ohio State -7½ over Tennessee in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. He finished with 12 points and was the only participant over .500.
VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds, the two-time defending RJ Bowl Challenge champion, was second with a 7-7-1 record. He won his best bet of Texas -11½ over Clemson for 8½ points to edge Paul Stone.
Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
Record: 10-3-2 ATS
Points: 12
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Record: 7-7-1 ATS
Points: 8½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 7-8 ATS
Points: 8
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Record: 5-9-1
Points: 6½
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Record: 6-9 ATS
Points: 6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 5-10
Points: 6
