Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge final standings

Professional handicapper Chip Chirimbes won the Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge contest with an impressive record against the spread.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, front, scores a touchdown against Tennessee during the second half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Professional handicapper Chip Chirimbes finished atop the standings in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge.

Chirimbes, who was second in last year’s contest, went 10-3-2 against the spread and hit his best best of Ohio State -7½ over Tennessee in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. He finished with 12 points and was the only participant over .500.

VSiN betting analyst Wes Reynolds, the two-time defending RJ Bowl Challenge champion, was second with a 7-7-1 record. He won his best bet of Texas -11½ over Clemson for 8½ points to edge Paul Stone.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, a push was worth a half-point, and a best bet was worth two points.

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

Record: 10-3-2 ATS

Points: 12

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Record: 7-7-1 ATS

Points: 8½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 7-8 ATS

Points: 8

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Record: 5-9-1

Points: 6½

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Record: 6-9 ATS

Points: 6

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 5-10

Points: 6

