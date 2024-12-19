Sharp bettors back side in Broncos-Chargers game Thursday night

The Broncos have been the NFL’s top money team this season, leading the league with an 11-3 record ATS. Denver is a 2½-point underdog Thursday against the Chargers.

The Broncos have been the NFL’s top money team this season, leading the league with an 11-3 record against the spread.

Sharp bettors are banking on Denver to cover again on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Broncos are a 2½-point road underdog to the Chargers after the line opened at 3. The total is 41.

“Initial sharp money on Broncos +3 and under 43,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Now (Chargers) -2½ and 41, where action is pretty split at those numbers.”

At Station Sports, 56 percent of the tickets are on the Broncos. The amount of money wagered is also in favor of Denver.

“Especially sharp money has clearly been on the Broncos so far in this game,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I think there’s just value there with the way the Broncos are playing. They’ve won four in a row, (rookie quarterback) Bo Nix is playing really well and their defense is playing great.”

The Chargers (8-6, 9-5 ATS) beat the Broncos 23-16 on Oct. 13 for their first win at Denver since 2018. But Los Angeles has lost its last two games and is coming off a 40-17 blowout loss at home to the Buccaneers.

Denver (9-5, 11-3 ATS) is riding a four-game winning streak, five-game cover streak and 3-0 over run.

“This is a much different Broncos team than when the Chargers beat them earlier this season,” Esposito said. “But this is a much bigger game now to the Chargers, who trail the Broncos by a game in the wild-card race in the AFC. A Chargers loss here really opens up the door for maybe Cincinnati, Miami or Indianapolis to at least make it interesting if any one of those teams can win out.”

Denver, +130 on the money line, has gone over in eight of its last 10 games.

Los Angeles, -150 on the money line, is tied for the second-best under record in the league at 9-5, though it has gone over in four of its last six games.

