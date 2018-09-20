Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 4

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 4 of the college football season.
Here are their picks:
Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas
WAKE FOREST (+7.5) over Notre Dame
OREGON ST. (+6.5) over Arizona
Best Bet: Texas Tech (+14) over OKLAHOMA ST.
Last week: 2-1
Season: 3-6
Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Northern Illinois (+10) over FLORIDA ST.
South Carolina (-2) over VANDERBILT
Best Bet: Stanford (-1.5) over OREGON
Last week: 2-1
Season: 4-5
John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director
Buffalo (-5.5) over RUTGERS
PURDUE (+6.5) over Boston College
Best Bet: Unlv (+7.5) over ARKANSAS ST.
Last week: 0-3
Season: 0-3
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.