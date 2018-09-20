Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 4

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director John Lukasik preview Week 4 of the college football season.

Here are their picks:

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas

WAKE FOREST (+7.5) over Notre Dame

OREGON ST. (+6.5) over Arizona

Best Bet: Texas Tech (+14) over OKLAHOMA ST.

Last week: 2-1

Season: 3-6

Todd Dewey, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Northern Illinois (+10) over FLORIDA ST.

South Carolina (-2) over VANDERBILT

Best Bet: Stanford (-1.5) over OREGON

Last week: 2-1

Season: 4-5

John Lukasik, The Cromwell sports book director

Buffalo (-5.5) over RUTGERS

PURDUE (+6.5) over Boston College

Best Bet: Unlv (+7.5) over ARKANSAS ST.

Last week: 0-3

Season: 0-3

