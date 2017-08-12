Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Titans’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Tennessee finished 9-7 last season, placed second to the Houston Texans in the AFC South and missed the playoffs. The Titans went 7-9 against the spread but were one of the top over-under teams at 10-6.
Tennessee returns third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and has added wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in April’s NFL draft, to an offense that also features tight end Delanie Walker.
The Titans have the third-easiest schedule heading into the 2017 season. Their win total is 8.5, they’re plus-110 to make the playoffs and 30-1 to win Super Bowl LII.
Check out the video above.
