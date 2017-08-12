Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Titans’ season in the second of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis catches a pass during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray, left, runs the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey talks with his players during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) runs a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs a play during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee finished 9-7 last season, placed second to the Houston Texans in the AFC South and missed the playoffs. The Titans went 7-9 against the spread but were one of the top over-under teams at 10-6.

Tennessee returns third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and has added wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in April’s NFL draft, to an offense that also features tight end Delanie Walker.

The Titans have the third-easiest schedule heading into the 2017 season. Their win total is 8.5, they’re plus-110 to make the playoffs and 30-1 to win Super Bowl LII.

Check out the video above.

