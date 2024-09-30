Sportsbook would lose fortune if this long shot wins pennant

The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals were two of baseball’s biggest surprises this season and will open their respective wild-card playoff series Tuesday.

Members of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers pitchers Kenta Maeda, left, and Will Vest celebrate their AL wild card berth after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Tigers were 1,000 to 1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook in August to win the American League pennant.

Detroit is now 10-1 to win the pennant after going 31-13 down the stretch to finish 86-76 and earn its first playoff berth in 10 years.

“We don’t have significant World Series liability. Ours lies with the Tigers for the pennant,” SuperBook manager Randy Blum said. “This would be a mid-six-figure loss for us. Took some bets back in mid August at 1,000-1.”

Detroit is a +128 underdog Tuesday in Game 1 of its wild-card series against Houston, the AL West division champion that is a -160 favorite to win the best-of-three series.

The SuperBook already lost six figures on the Tigers when Detroit went over its season win total (81½). The book also dropped a six-figure decision on the Padres, who finished 93-69 to soar over their win total of 82.

The Westgate broke even on six-figure win total decisions after winning with the Yankees over 93 (finished 94-68) and Cubs under 83½ (finished 83-79).

Biggest surprise

The Royals are another of baseball’s biggest surprises. Kansas City had the second-worst record in MLB last season at 56-106. But it improved to 86-76 this season to fly over its season win total (73) and make the playoffs.

The Royals are +136 underdogs Tuesday in Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Orioles, who are -165 series favorites.

“I like both favorites, as Houston has the experience over a Tigers team that has never been there before. The Orioles got a taste last year that should prepare them for this go around,” Blum said. “That said, in a best of three, you never know.”

A’s for effort

The Athletics also surprised in their final season in Oakland, going 69-93 to easily eclipse their win total of 56½ after finishing with the worst record in baseball last season at 50-112.

“The A’s played very scrappy baseball. Definitely exceeded expectations,” Blum said. “Next year will be interesting. Playing in Sacramento. We’ll see if they can build on this year.”

The White Sox were the biggest underachievers by far. Chicago finished with the most losses in baseball’s modern era (since 1901), going 41-121 after opening the season with a win total of 62½.

The Marlins went 62-100 to finish well below their win total of 78.

World Series odds

The Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball at 98-64, but went under their win total of 104.

Los Angeles is the +425 favorite at the SuperBook to win the World Series. The Yankees and Phillies are tied for the +450 second choice.

The Astros are 8-1 and the Guardians 9-1, followed by the Padres at 10-1 and Orioles at 12-1.

“These playoffs seem wide open,” Blum said. “Dodgers pitching is a big question mark right now. Every team has weaknesses.

“I like the Guardians. They are just a very steady team. (Cleveland third baseman) Jose Ramirez is the most underappreciated player in the game.”

The Guardians won the AL Central with a 92-69 record to easily surpass their win total of 80.

