Weekend best bets: Broncos bandwagon fills up before Bengals game

Pro sports bettors, handicappers and oddsmakers look to improve on their 54-36-3 ATS (60 percent) run on weekend best bets in the Review-Journal.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) tackles him during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Broncos lead the NFL with an 11-4 record against the spread and can clinch a playoff spot Saturday with a win at Cincinnati. The Bengals can keep their slim postseason hopes alive with a victory.

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger and pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro made Denver +3½ their weekend best bet.

“The public loves the Bengals. Joe Burrow is the reason why, but Joe’s defense is allowing 26.2 points per game,” said Musburger, 46-33-1 ATS in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge. “That puts the Bengals in the same stop neighborhood as the Giants, Raiders and Jaguars.”

Finocchiaro (@GambLou), riding a 15-8-2 cover run in the RJ Challenge, is also down on Cincinnati’s defense. But he’s high on Denver’s.

“The Bengals enter this contest with slim playoff hopes, a hot offense and a defensive unit that can’t stop a sneeze,” Finocchiaro said. “They’ll host the Broncos, who have the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense by DVOA. Not only do the Broncos represent a significant step up in competition, but Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, a fulcrum to their potent offense, has been unable to practice fully this week with an ankle.”

Here are six more weekend best bets, which went 4-2 ATS last week and are 54-36-3 ATS (60 percent) the past 14 weeks (home team in CAPS):

Packers (+1) over VIKINGS

“Green Bay is playing really, really well right now,” pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said. “The Vikings have won a lot of close games and I think Green Bay right now is playing better. They’re really starting to jell. I think they’re a better team than the Vikings. I made the Packers a 2½-point favorite, so I like them to win the game.”

Cowboys (+7½) over EAGLES

“The Cowboys are still playing hard and I would expect that to continue against their rival, (this) short-handed Eagles team,” said SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who went 4-0-1 ATS last week in the RJ Challenge. “Backup Philly quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to start for the Eagles and he’s not fully healthy. Additionally, (Dallas quarterback) Cooper Rush has been improving every game.”

Lions (-3½) over 49ERS, Monday

“Detroit will make a full effort on ‘Monday Night Football,’ regardless of the Vikings-Packers result. They have conference championship revenge and No. 1 seed motivation,” said pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “They are short-handed, but San Francisco is as well. I look for the 49ers to rebound from last week’s lackluster result since it is a prime-time game, but they have more problems than just the notable injuries. Detroit has its offense mostly intact.”

Iowa (+3) over Missouri, Monday

“I had those two teams pretty equal for most of the year and Missouri lost a lot of guys to the portal, including their best receiver,” Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons said of the Music City Bowl matchup. “When you play Iowa, it’s usually a real low-scoring, close game so I think +3 points there is a bargain.”

CFP quarterfinals, Wednesday

Notre Dame (+2) over Georgia, Sugar Bowl

“If Notre Dame had a field goal kicker, it would have beaten Northern Illinois and went undefeated and probably be ranked No. 1,” said pro handicapper Chip Chirimbes (@chipperwins). “The Bulldogs have beaten Texas twice but won’t get by the Fighting Irish offensive line as the Notre Dame run game prevails.”

Arizona State (+13½) over Texas, Peach Bowl

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone believes Big 12 champion Arizona State is going to give SEC runner-up Texas all it can handle on New Year’s Day.

“Arizona State is playing with house money at this point and I really like the trajectory of this team,” said Stone (@Paulstonesports). “It’s gotten better and better as the season has progressed and is currently playing its best football.”

The Sun Devils are 11-2 ATS this season and have covered their last six games by an average of 16 points.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.