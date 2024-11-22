Weekend best bets: Pro bettors back same side in Eagles-Rams

Pro sports bettors Jeff Whitelaw and Cris Zeniuk made the same best bet on “Sunday Night Football.” The Eagles are 3-point road favorites over the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball and breaks away from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in, Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Lions have the NFL’s longest winning streak at eight games, followed by the Bills and Eagles at six apiece.

Pro sports bettors Jeff Whitelaw and Cris Zeniuk made Philadelphia their best bet this week. The Eagles are 3-point road favorites over the Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”

“The Eagles are healthy again and rank in the top three in both offense and defense over the last five games, and top five overall for the season,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “The Rams have struggled through their own injuries and are healthier, but their offense is still sputtering at No. 32 over the last five weeks. … I’m on the team with momentum and a realistic chance to going deep in the playoffs.”

Whitelaw hit his best bet last week on the Eagles over the Commanders.

“The Eagles have really started to play a lot better,” he said. “I just think the Eagles are starting to show their class.”

PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane also made the Eagles his best bet, noting that they beat the Rams 23-14 last season in Los Angeles in a game that was more one-sided than the final score suggests.

”The Rams were stifled by a relentless defense that kept them from crossing midfield in the second half, while (Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts dismantled their secondary,” he said. “Philly’s offensive and defensive lines dominated, and with nine days to prepare this time, the Eagles will cruise to their seventh straight win.”

Here are six other weekend best bets, which went 4-5 ATS last week and are 33-23-2 the past nine weeks (home team in CAPS):

BEARS (+3½) over Vikings

Whitelaw is backing the Bears as home underdogs after they covered in last week’s 20-19 home loss to the Packers.

“I like the home divisional ’dog, and I think the Bears should’ve beaten Green Bay,” he said. “They played a low-scoring, close game. I think this will be a low-scoring, close game as well, and I like the points.”

Cowboys (+10½) over COMMANDERS

Dallas has lost and failed to cover five straight games. But Whitelaw is banking on the Cowboys to keep this NFC East matchup close.

“In a divisional game, I think getting double digits is way too much,” he said. “It’s a lot for Washington to be laying. It’s just too big of a number. I think the number should probably be closer to 7½ or 8.”

49ers-PACKERS over 46½

Scott Kellen, who leads the Review-Journal NFL Challenge (33-22 ATS), expects plenty of points in the Niners-Packers game at Lambeau Field.

“Two teams that are top seven in the league in explosive pass plays. They can both move the ball in chunks quickly,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “The 49ers are likely without Nick Bosa, which should give Jordan Love all the time he needs to make big plays. The Packers could be without their best corner in Jaire Alexander. Weather should be good in the mid 40s and little to no wind. I would play this up to 48.”

Buccaneers (-6) over GIANTS

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger likes Tampa Bay to spoil the season debut of New York quarterback Tommy DeVito.

“There’s no doubt Tommy DeVito, also known as Tommy Cutlets, will sell a few Giant jerseys before Christmas, but can he really win games for this sinking franchise?” Musburger said. “The Bucs are well-rested off their bye with a chance to welcome back wide receiver Mike Evans. I’ll take Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to cover the 6.”

BOSTON COLLEGE (+2½) over North Carolina

Alex White, who leads the RJ College Challenge (39-20-1 ATS), likes the Eagles as home underdogs.

“I’m expecting a letdown from a North Carolina team that is very fortunate to be bowl eligible,” said White (@alexwhitee). “BC is sitting at 5-5, playing determined to get bowl eligible. (Coach) Bill O’Brien has done a great job in his first year with the Eagles, who have been far better at home.”

Air Force (+3) over UNR

Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall is on an 8-2 ATS run in the RJ Challenge (37-21-2 ATS). He’s riding Air Force for the second straight week.

“The Wolf Pack rank 95th in rush defense and have allowed 26 touchdowns on the ground, bad news versus a revived Air Force that suddenly looks like Air Force again,” he said. “A big 344 rush yards and 45 minutes of possession in the win over Fresno, followed by 271 rush yards and 41 minutes of possession in the win over Oregon State suggests the Falcons have relocated their mojo, with the late-season switch to electric QB Quentin Hayes acting as catalyst to the November upswing.”

