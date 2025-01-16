Weekend best bets: Pro bettors pick NFL playoffs, CFP championship

Pro sports bettors and handicappers will try to improve on their profitable run against the spread on weekend best bets in the Review-Journal.

Jeff Whitelaw is a Buffalo, New York, native and lifelong Bills fan. But the longtime professional sports bettor doesn’t let his membership in the Bills Mafia influence his wagers.

In fact, Whitelaw made the Ravens his best bet in the Review-Journal in Week 4, when they blew out the Bills 35-10 as 2½-point favorites in Baltimore.

“That was one of my bigger plays of the year,” he said. “Buffalo did have a lot of defensive guys out for that game. They’re much healthier now and they’re at home. It’s a big difference. You can throw that game out.”

That said, Whitelaw is not betting on Sunday night’s rematch of AFC powers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

But fellow pro bettors Scott Pritchard and Cris Zeniuk made the Ravens their weekend best bet. Baltimore is a consensus 1-point favorite in a clash of leading MVP candidates in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the teens and a chance of snow.

“I am taking Baltimore in a game that has a strong chance of seeing snow, and the addition of (Ravens running back Derrick) Henry is going to be most helpful,” said Zeniuk (@Lasvegascris). “The Buffalo defense rates poorly this season and does not fit the profile of teams that make the Super Bowl. Baltimore rates higher on both offense and defense, so I’m hoping the game goes true to form and Baltimore is able to get the best of Buffalo for a second time this year.”

Said Pritchard (Pritchardspicks.com), who has hit his last two best bets in the RJ: “Ravens are the best team left. Challenge is they are on the road for the next three games. Hammered Bills 35-10 earlier in the season and it was not that close. Ravens in a pick’em to win going away.”

Here are three more weekend best bets, which are 60-47-4 ATS over the past 17 weeks (home team in CAPS):

Rams (+6) over EAGLES

Whitelaw made a small play on the Rams, who have won 10 of their last 13 games — including Monday’s 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings — while going 9-4 against the spread.

“I think the number’s a little high. I made that number a little bit lower,” he said. “The Rams have been getting a lot of pressure on the quarterback and (Matthew) Stafford’s been very, very good. He’s a veteran quarterback. It just seems like a lot of points.

“The Rams, over the last 10 weeks, have been playing as good as anybody. I like their coach (in Sean McVay) and I just think it’ll be a close game.”

CHIEFS-LIONS teaser

Whitelaw said he expects rested top seeds Kansas City and Detroit to win by double digits Saturday, but he recommends betting them in a two-team teaser that lowers both lines below 3.

The Chiefs are consensus 8½-point home favorites over the Texans, with the line at 8 at Circa and the South Point sportsbooks.

The Lions are consensus 9½-point home favorites over the Commanders, with the line at 9 at Circa and the South Point.

“I do think that Kansas City and Detroit will win comfortably,” he said. “I think a teaser of Detroit and Kansas City would be a good play, getting them both below 3. The matchups of (road) teams playing the rested teams favors the rested team a lot.

“Detroit has just been so good and Washington, defensively, is a little suspect. They have the rookie quarterback (in Jayden Daniels) and he’s been incredible. But couple the rookie quarterback playing on the road against a rested team, I would certainly lean toward Detroit. And Kansas City, same thing. A rested team.”

Ohio State (-8) over Notre Dame, Monday

Ohio State is a consensus 8-point favorite over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday in Atlanta.

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone acknowledged Ohio State “is probably the square side,” but he likes the Buckeyes to knock off Notre Dame by double digits.

“It sure seems like the (13-10) loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season served as a wake-up call for Ohio State,” said Stone (@Paulstonesports). “The Buckeyes have found another gear in the playoffs and seem to be playing with great passion and purpose.”

During the playoffs, Ohio State has rolled through a trio of top-seven opponents — Tennessee, Oregon and Texas — by an average of 19.7 points.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has thrown 35 interceptions in his five-year collegiate career, but his play has been championship-caliber during the postseason.

“If Howard takes care of the football,” Stone said, “I think Ohio State’s got the superior roster and wins by 10 or more.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.