Westgate faces biggest Thursday NFL decision since season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2021 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2021 - 2:17 pm
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford rolls out during the second half in an NFL footba ...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford rolls out during the second half in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Westgate SuperBook is facing its biggest decision on a Thursday NFL game since the season opener with bettors lined up on the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are consensus 2½-point road favorites against Seattle after opening at -1 or -1½ at the start of the week. The consensus total is 54, with a few books at 53½.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said it was the book’s most lopsided Thursday ticket count since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to cover against the Dallas Cowboys in the opener Sept. 9.

“Very one-sided handle on the Rams,” Murray said via text message.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito and South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews agreed.

“All Rams and over,” Esposito said via text message. “Point spread has gone up a full point.”

Esposito said 69 percent of the tickets are on the Rams.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said the book had more money on the Rams and under — a sign of the sharper wagers — but the Rams were leading the ticket count, too.

The Rams (3-1) are coming off their first loss, a 37-20 home defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Seahawks (2-2) pulled off a 28-21 upset of the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

